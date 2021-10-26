Braves starting lineup for World Series Game 1 vs. Astros

The Atlanta Braves announced their lineup for Game 1 of the World Series vs. the Houston Astros. The game will start at 8:09 p.m. ET and air on FOX. The Braves will start Charlie Morton, while the Astros will send out lefty Framber Valdez for Game 1. Let’s go over the Braves starting lineup for Game 1.

Braves batting order, World Series Game 1

Jorge Soler, DH

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Ozzie Albies, 2B

Austin Riley, 3B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Adam Duvall, CF

Travis d’Arnaud, C

Joc Pederson, RF

Dansby Swanson, SS

The Braves will have Soler in the lineup at DH batting leadoff. We may see things move around a bit once the series shifts to Atlanta for Game 3 and the DH is removed. For now, it should give the Braves’ lineup a bit of an advantage considering they’ve been operating without a DH all postseason.

Atlanta remains +120 on the moneyline as underdogs in Game 1. Morton is the more experienced pitcher and the Braves feels like a more complete team overall. Trying to get through Freeman in the 2-hole all the way to Duvall in the 6-hole seems very taxing on Valdez. There are plenty of power righties in Soler, Riley and Duvall going up against the left-handers.