Astros starting lineup for World Series Game 1 vs.Braves

The Houston Astros announced their lineup for Game 1 of their World Series vs. the Atlanta Braves. The game will start at 8:09 p.m. ET and air on FOX. The Astros will start LHP Framber Valdez against RHP Charlie Morton for the Braves. Let’s go over the Astros starting lineup for Game 1.

Astros batting order, World Series Game 1

Jose Altuve, 2B

Michael Brantley, LF

Alex Bregman, 3B

Yordan Alvarez, DH

Carlos Correa, SS

Kyle Tucker, RF

Yuli Gurriel, 1B

Chas McCormick, CF

Martin Maldonado, C

The Astros lineup isn’t any different from what we’ve seen throughout most of the postseason. Chances are we see Alvarez have to switch and play the OF, in which case the Astros have a bit of a logjam with Alvarez, Brantley, Tucker and McCormick. We should see Brantley in CF with Alvarez in LF and Tucker in RF when the series shifts to Atlanta and the DH is taken away.

The Astros enter Game 1 favored at home at -140 on the moneyline. The run total is set at 8.0 runs, which seems generous. While the game is in an AL park, which likely is why the run total is juiced up a bit, the pitching matchup is solid and we’ve seen the Braves play tight Game 1s in the 2021 playoffs. So if Valdez and Morton show up, the bats could be quiet for most of the early part of this game. The under is juiced up at +100 right now and doesn’t seem like a terrible spot.