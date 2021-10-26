Is Lance McCullers Jr. playing in the World Series?

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. told reporters on Monday that he will not be pitching in the World Series, per Chandler Rome. McCullers did not pitch in the ALCS after dealing with some right arm discomfort in the Game 4 of the ALDS against the Chicago White Sox.

The 28-year-old pitcher spoke with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who said that he does not think anything is wrong with McCullers’ UCL after seeing his MRI, per Rome. McCullers also added that he expects to be fully healthy and ready for spring training.

With the Astros not having McCullers for the second straight series, they’ll likely go with Framber Valdez, Luis Garcia, Jose Urquidy, and maybe Zack Greinke. Valdez will get the start in the Game 1, with Garcia potentially following up in Game 2. As for Games 3 and 4, it will be a wait and see approach on who will get next starts when the series shifts to Atlanta.