Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Thunder on Tuesday

The Golden State Warriors will go on the road to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 26th with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be shown regionally on Bally Sports and NBC Sports Bay Area with a livestream via NBA League Pass. It’s a tale of two opposites as the Warriors are off to a red-hot start with a 3-0 record while the Thunder remain winless at 0-3 through their first three games of the season.

Warriors vs. Thunder, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -8.5 (-120)

The Dubs are the clear favorites to win this one as one of the hottest teams in the league riding a three-game winning streak. The fact that they’ll be going up against a team with the worst start in the Western Conference only bodes even better for the Warriors. All signs point to them grabbing a big victory, covering the spread without much trouble.

Over/Under: Over 223.5 (-115)

The Warriors have scored at least 115 points in all three of their games while also allowing triple digits from their opponents in each one. However, OKC’s highest score was 103 in their loss to the Sixers, while they failed to reach 100 in their other two outings. It may be close, but I think taking the over is the better play in this one especially if Stephen Curry has another huge performance after scoring 45 against the Clippers.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.