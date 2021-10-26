NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Tuesday, October 26th

We have five games on Tuesday night, with a double-header featured on TNT. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Philadelphia 76ers will take on the New York Knicks followed by the Denver Nuggets facing the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET. It is a great time to give you some value plays for your DFS contest. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Lonnie Walker, San Antonio Spurs, $4,200

To lead off our DFS value plays for Tuesday night’s slate, we are going to go with Lonnie Walker IV. He is one of the Spurs’ top scoring options off the bench. This season, the former Miami Hurricanes standout is averaging 13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 25 fantasy points per game.

Thus far, Walker has struggled shooting the ball, but still has managed to score at least 17 points in two out of three games. The Spurs will need Walker’s scoring prowess in tonight’s game against the Lakers. Los Angeles is ranked 21st against SG/SFs (OPRK) this season.

Damion Lee, Golden State Warriors, $3,800

If you are looking for an off the radar value play, look no further than Damion Lee. He has played well off the bench for the Warriors through the first three games of the year. The 29-year-old guard is averaging 12.3 points and 17.5 fantasy points per game. In all three games, he has scored at least 10 points. Golden State will be going up against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have yet to win a game this season. The Thunder are ranked 14th against PGs (OPRK) this year.

Georges Niang, Philadelphia 76ers, $3,400

Lastly, we are going to go with Georges Niang, who has provided the Sixers with another shooter off the bench. Niang is averaging 9.3 points per game this season, but is shooting an incredible 53.8% from three-point range.

Niang is also averaging 14.5 fantasy points per game, which is good for a rotation forward who is playing 17 minutes a game. The former Utah Jazz forward should be able to knock down a couple of threes against the New York Knicks. The Knicks are allowing teams to shoot 35% from three this season and ranked 27th against SF/PFs (OPRK).