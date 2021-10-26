Breaking down betting splits for Braves vs. Astros Game 1 in World Series

After an exciting league championship series, Game 1 of the 2021 World Series is officially here between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros. Both squads took their respective league pennants and are another step closer towards the ultimate prize.

The Braves will give the ball to Charlie Morton, while Framber Valdez will get the start for the Astros. Below we’ll breakdown the betting splits on tonight’s game and see where the public’s mind is at just hours before first pitch.

Braves vs. Astros Game 1 betting splits

Betting the run line: 83% of the handle and 66% of bets are being placed on the Astros to win by more than 1.5 runs over the Braves.

Is the public right? As we know, this series has the potential to be high scoring based off what we’ve seen from both teams in the postseason. Looking back at the ALCS, the Astros won three games by at least 1.5 runs against the Red Sox. As for the Braves, they only won two games by at least 1.5 runs against the Dodgers in the NLCS. I like Houston’s offense just a tad bit more than Atlanta’s, so the public is on the right side.

Betting the run total: The run total is installed at 8.0. 87% of the handle and 83% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? Both teams have sluggers up and down their lineups, who can change the game with one swing of the bat. The Astros are currently averaging the most runs in the postseason with 6.7 per game. Meanwhile, the Braves are four runs per game, which is not bad either. Valdez has pitched well at home during the season, but struggled in his first two starts in the postseason. Morton is capable giving up the long ball. The public is on the right side.

Betting the moneyline: The Astros are home favorites with moneyline odds at -140. Moneyline odds for the Braves are at +120. 53% of the handle and 59% of bets are being placed on the Astros to win.

Is the public right? In the postseason thus far, the Astros have won Game 1 both in the ALDS and ALCS. The Braves lost Game 1 of the NLDS by one run, but won Game 1 of the NLCS by one run. It should be exciting game between the two teams, but I think Valdez continues the momentum off his last start, where he went eight innings and only allowed three hits.

Braves-Astros Game 1 betting splits Teams Run Line % Handle % Bets Total Runs % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets Teams Run Line % Handle % Bets Total Runs % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets ATL Braves +1.5 17% 34% Over 8.0 87% 83% +120 47% 41% HOU Astros -1.5 83% 66% Under 8.0 13% 17% -140 53% 59%

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.