Who will lead 2021 World Series in hits, home runs?

Game 1 of the 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros is set to begin tonight at 8:09 p.m. ET/FOX. This World Series matchup features two of the best offenses in the majors and some of the best hitters. Starting pitchers Charlie Morton and Framber Valdez will have their work cut out for them, along with the rest of the pitchers.

Below we’ll take a look at the odds of who could end up leading the World Series in hits and home runs, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

World Series hits leader

The easy choices for the most hits would Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley, or Freddie Freeman. However, we are going to fade the favorites and instead go with Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel. Gurriel is a professional hitter and has a .333 batting average in 39 postseason at-bats. Additionally, the veteran first baseman has registered at least one hit in eight out of 10 playoff games.

World Series HR leader

Our pick here will be Kyle Tucker, who is also my sleeper pick to win the World Series MVP. The young outfielder has the second-most home runs in the playoffs with four and should get some opportunities to cash in against Braves’ pitching. Tucker hit .294 with 30 home runs and 82 RBI during the regular season.

