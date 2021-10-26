Astros to start José Urquidy in Game 2 of World Series, Braves will back Max Fried

The Houston Astros will send Jose Urquidy to the mound in Game 2 of the World Series against the Braves, according to The Athletic’s Jake Kaplan. The Atlanta Braves will start Max Fried in Game 2.

Urquidy has a 3.62 ERA this season, but has not faced the Braves this season. Fried carries a 3.04 ERA. It’s somewhat surprising for Houston to roll with Urquidy ahead of Zack Greinke, though the thought might be to save the ace for a pivotal road contest later in the series.

The Astros are favored to win the World Series according to DraftKings Sportsbook at -150. Game 1 is Tuesday night in Houston, with Framber Valdez starting for the home team while Charlie Morton takes the mound for the visitors. Houston is the 1.5-run line favorite at +145 and moneyline favorite at -140. That makes Atlanta a 1.5-run line underdog at -165 and a moneyline underdog at +120.