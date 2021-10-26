 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Astros to start José Urquidy in Game 2 of World Series, Braves will back Max Fried

We have starting pitchers for the second game of the Fall Classic.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Championship Series - Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox - Game Three
Jose Urquidy of the Houston Astros delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park on October 18, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Houston Astros will send Jose Urquidy to the mound in Game 2 of the World Series against the Braves, according to The Athletic’s Jake Kaplan. The Atlanta Braves will start Max Fried in Game 2.

Urquidy has a 3.62 ERA this season, but has not faced the Braves this season. Fried carries a 3.04 ERA. It’s somewhat surprising for Houston to roll with Urquidy ahead of Zack Greinke, though the thought might be to save the ace for a pivotal road contest later in the series.

The Astros are favored to win the World Series according to DraftKings Sportsbook at -150. Game 1 is Tuesday night in Houston, with Framber Valdez starting for the home team while Charlie Morton takes the mound for the visitors. Houston is the 1.5-run line favorite at +145 and moneyline favorite at -140. That makes Atlanta a 1.5-run line underdog at -165 and a moneyline underdog at +120.

