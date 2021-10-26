Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2021 Bermuda Championship

The far-flung opening to the 2021-22 PGA Tour season takes the players a world away this weekend, as 128 golfers are off to play the 2021 Bermuda Championship beginning Thursday. After two-consecutive events in Japan, and a trip to Mexico City next weekend, the advance and events team is certainly giving their passports a workout this October.
A year ago at this event, Brian Gay won the tournament in a playoff over Wyndham Clark. Butterfield Bank has joined the event as a headline sponsor this year, which brings the total purse to an event-record $6.5 million. Right now Matthew Fitzpatrick is the odds leader at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1000 coming off his win at the Spanish Masters on the European Tour. Christiaan Bezuidenhout is the second choice at +1200, with Patrick Reed the first major winner available at +2000.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 6:35 a.m. ET, which is 7:35 a.m. local time as the Bahamas sit in Atlantic Time. Coverage of the tournament will air on Thursday and Friday from 1:30-4:30 p.m ET on the Golf Channel, and the weekend will be from 1:00-4:00 p.m. also on Golf Channel.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Bermuda Championship on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday include Garrick Higgo, Patrick Reed, and Danny Willett; Seamus Power, Dylan Frittelli, and Graeme McDowell; Nick Watney, Luke Donald, and Matthew Fitzpatrick, with Brian Gay, Nick Taylor, and Camillo Villegas as well.
Bermuda Championship Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|6:35 AM
|Tee #1
|Kevin Stadler
|Anirban Lahiri
|J.J. Spaun
|6:35 AM
|Tee #10
|Chris Stroud
|Adam Hadwin
|Matt Every
|6:46 AM
|Tee #1
|Vaughn Taylor
|Brendon de Jonge
|Mark Hubbard
|6:46 AM
|Tee #10
|Richard Johnson
|Ricky Barnes
|Beau Hossler
|6:57 AM
|Tee #1
|Austin Cook
|Ryan Armour
|Russell Knox
|6:57 AM
|Tee #10
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|Robert Garrigus
|Daniel Chopra
|7:08 AM
|Tee #1
|Martin Trainer
|Brian Stuard
|Hank Lebioda
|7:08 AM
|Tee #10
|Nick Watney
|Luke Donald
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|7:19 AM
|Tee #1
|Tommy Gainey
|Parker McLachlin
|Sepp Straka
|7:19 AM
|Tee #10
|Brian Gay
|Nick Taylor
|Camilo Villegas
|7:30 AM
|Tee #1
|J.J. Henry
|Jonathan Byrd
|John Rollins
|7:30 AM
|Tee #10
|David Lingmerth
|Scott Brown
|Matthew NeSmith
|7:41 AM
|Tee #1
|David Lipsky
|Taylor Pendrith
|Erik Barnes
|7:41 AM
|Tee #10
|Jim Knous
|Hayden Buckley
|Aaron Rai
|7:52 AM
|Tee #1
|Ben Crane
|Jason Bohn
|John Pak
|7:52 AM
|Tee #10
|Chase Seiffert
|Ben Kohles
|Greg Koch
|8:03 AM
|Tee #1
|Ted Purdy
|Brett Drewitt
|Damian Palanyandi
|8:03 AM
|Tee #10
|Seth Reeves
|Greyson Sigg
|Austin Eckroat
|8:14 AM
|Tee #1
|Bo Hoag
|Dawie van der Walt
|Camiko Smith
|8:14 AM
|Tee #10
|Andrew Novak
|Max McGreevy
|Jay McLuen
|8:25 AM
|Tee #1
|Lee Hodges
|Matt Hill
|11:15 AM
|Tee #1
|Michael Kim
|Patrick Rodgers
|Scott Gutschewski
|11:15 AM
|Tee #10
|Fabián Gómez
|Sangmoon Bae
|Scott Stallings
|11:26 AM
|Tee #1
|Danny Lee
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Peter Uihlein
|11:26 AM
|Tee #10
|Sean O'Hair
|Olin Browne
|Cameron Percy
|11:37 AM
|Tee #1
|Greg Chalmers
|Ben Martin
|Johnson Wagner
|11:37 AM
|Tee #10
|D.A. Points
|John Senden
|Andres Romero
|11:48 AM
|Tee #1
|Garrick Higgo
|Patrick Reed
|Danny Willett
|11:48 AM
|Tee #10
|Denny McCarthy
|Denny McCarthy
|Brandon Hagy
|11:59 AM
|Tee #1
|Seamus Power
|Dylan Frittelli
|Graeme McDowell
|11:59 AM
|Tee #10
|David Hearn
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|12:10 PM
|Tee #1
|Jason Dufner
|Arjun Atwal
|Kramer Hickok
|12:10 PM
|Tee #10
|Mito Pereira
|Lucas Herbert
|Brandon Wu
|12:21 PM
|Tee #1
|Stephan Jaeger
|David Skinns
|Harry Hall
|12:21 PM
|Tee #10
|Joseph Bramlett
|Austin Smotherman
|Patrick Flavin
|12:32 PM
|Tee #1
|Vincent Whaley
|Alex Smalley
|Guido Migliozzi
|12:32 PM
|Tee #10
|Nick Hardy
|Chad Ramey
|Kyle Wilshire
|12:43 PM
|Tee #1
|Matthias Schwab
|Kurt Kitayama
|Dylan Wu
|12:43 PM
|Tee #10
|John Merrick
|Justin Lower
|Chaka DeSilva
|12:54 PM
|Tee #1
|Davis Riley
|Callum Tarren
|Thomas Detry
|12:54 PM
|Tee #10
|Michael Gligic
|Curtis Thompson
|Ludvig Aberg
|1:05 PM
|Tee #1
|Sahith Theegala
|Michael Sims
|Brian Morris
|1:05 PM
|Tee #10
|Cody Gribble
|Adam Svensson
|Jordan Gumberg