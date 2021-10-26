 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2021 Bermuda Championship

The Bermuda Championship tees off at 8:35 a.m. ET on Thursday at Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton, Bermuda. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By Collin Sherwin
Patrick Reed of the United States reacts on the 13th green during the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT at The Summit Club on October 16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The far-flung opening to the 2021-22 PGA Tour season takes the players a world away this weekend, as 128 golfers are off to play the 2021 Bermuda Championship beginning Thursday. After two-consecutive events in Japan, and a trip to Mexico City next weekend, the advance and events team is certainly giving their passports a workout this October.

A year ago at this event, Brian Gay won the tournament in a playoff over Wyndham Clark. Butterfield Bank has joined the event as a headline sponsor this year, which brings the total purse to an event-record $6.5 million. Right now Matthew Fitzpatrick is the odds leader at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1000 coming off his win at the Spanish Masters on the European Tour. Christiaan Bezuidenhout is the second choice at +1200, with Patrick Reed the first major winner available at +2000.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 6:35 a.m. ET, which is 7:35 a.m. local time as the Bahamas sit in Atlantic Time. Coverage of the tournament will air on Thursday and Friday from 1:30-4:30 p.m ET on the Golf Channel, and the weekend will be from 1:00-4:00 p.m. also on Golf Channel.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Bermuda Championship on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday include Garrick Higgo, Patrick Reed, and Danny Willett; Seamus Power, Dylan Frittelli, and Graeme McDowell; Nick Watney, Luke Donald, and Matthew Fitzpatrick, with Brian Gay, Nick Taylor, and Camillo Villegas as well.

Bermuda Championship Round 1 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
6:35 AM Tee #1 Kevin Stadler Anirban Lahiri J.J. Spaun
6:35 AM Tee #10 Chris Stroud Adam Hadwin Matt Every
6:46 AM Tee #1 Vaughn Taylor Brendon de Jonge Mark Hubbard
6:46 AM Tee #10 Richard Johnson Ricky Barnes Beau Hossler
6:57 AM Tee #1 Austin Cook Ryan Armour Russell Knox
6:57 AM Tee #10 Ted Potter, Jr. Robert Garrigus Daniel Chopra
7:08 AM Tee #1 Martin Trainer Brian Stuard Hank Lebioda
7:08 AM Tee #10 Nick Watney Luke Donald Matt Fitzpatrick
7:19 AM Tee #1 Tommy Gainey Parker McLachlin Sepp Straka
7:19 AM Tee #10 Brian Gay Nick Taylor Camilo Villegas
7:30 AM Tee #1 J.J. Henry Jonathan Byrd John Rollins
7:30 AM Tee #10 David Lingmerth Scott Brown Matthew NeSmith
7:41 AM Tee #1 David Lipsky Taylor Pendrith Erik Barnes
7:41 AM Tee #10 Jim Knous Hayden Buckley Aaron Rai
7:52 AM Tee #1 Ben Crane Jason Bohn John Pak
7:52 AM Tee #10 Chase Seiffert Ben Kohles Greg Koch
8:03 AM Tee #1 Ted Purdy Brett Drewitt Damian Palanyandi
8:03 AM Tee #10 Seth Reeves Greyson Sigg Austin Eckroat
8:14 AM Tee #1 Bo Hoag Dawie van der Walt Camiko Smith
8:14 AM Tee #10 Andrew Novak Max McGreevy Jay McLuen
8:25 AM Tee #1 Lee Hodges Matt Hill
11:15 AM Tee #1 Michael Kim Patrick Rodgers Scott Gutschewski
11:15 AM Tee #10 Fabián Gómez Sangmoon Bae Scott Stallings
11:26 AM Tee #1 Danny Lee Seung-Yul Noh Peter Uihlein
11:26 AM Tee #10 Sean O'Hair Olin Browne Cameron Percy
11:37 AM Tee #1 Greg Chalmers Ben Martin Johnson Wagner
11:37 AM Tee #10 D.A. Points John Senden Andres Romero
11:48 AM Tee #1 Garrick Higgo Patrick Reed Danny Willett
11:48 AM Tee #10 Denny McCarthy Denny McCarthy Brandon Hagy
11:59 AM Tee #1 Seamus Power Dylan Frittelli Graeme McDowell
11:59 AM Tee #10 David Hearn Kiradech Aphibarnrat Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:10 PM Tee #1 Jason Dufner Arjun Atwal Kramer Hickok
12:10 PM Tee #10 Mito Pereira Lucas Herbert Brandon Wu
12:21 PM Tee #1 Stephan Jaeger David Skinns Harry Hall
12:21 PM Tee #10 Joseph Bramlett Austin Smotherman Patrick Flavin
12:32 PM Tee #1 Vincent Whaley Alex Smalley Guido Migliozzi
12:32 PM Tee #10 Nick Hardy Chad Ramey Kyle Wilshire
12:43 PM Tee #1 Matthias Schwab Kurt Kitayama Dylan Wu
12:43 PM Tee #10 John Merrick Justin Lower Chaka DeSilva
12:54 PM Tee #1 Davis Riley Callum Tarren Thomas Detry
12:54 PM Tee #10 Michael Gligic Curtis Thompson Ludvig Aberg
1:05 PM Tee #1 Sahith Theegala Michael Sims Brian Morris
1:05 PM Tee #10 Cody Gribble Adam Svensson Jordan Gumberg

