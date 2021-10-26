Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2021 Bermuda Championship

The far-flung opening to the 2021-22 PGA Tour season takes the players a world away this weekend, as 128 golfers are off to play the 2021 Bermuda Championship beginning Thursday. After two-consecutive events in Japan, and a trip to Mexico City next weekend, the advance and events team is certainly giving their passports a workout this October.

A year ago at this event, Brian Gay won the tournament in a playoff over Wyndham Clark. Butterfield Bank has joined the event as a headline sponsor this year, which brings the total purse to an event-record $6.5 million. Right now Matthew Fitzpatrick is the odds leader at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1000 coming off his win at the Spanish Masters on the European Tour. Christiaan Bezuidenhout is the second choice at +1200, with Patrick Reed the first major winner available at +2000.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 6:35 a.m. ET, which is 7:35 a.m. local time as the Bahamas sit in Atlantic Time. Coverage of the tournament will air on Thursday and Friday from 1:30-4:30 p.m ET on the Golf Channel, and the weekend will be from 1:00-4:00 p.m. also on Golf Channel.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Bermuda Championship on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday include Garrick Higgo, Patrick Reed, and Danny Willett; Seamus Power, Dylan Frittelli, and Graeme McDowell; Nick Watney, Luke Donald, and Matthew Fitzpatrick, with Brian Gay, Nick Taylor, and Camillo Villegas as well.