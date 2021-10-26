Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy ready to return in Week 8 vs. Washington

The Denver Broncos will be getting a big part of their offense back in Week 8 against the Washington Football Team as wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is set to return. Jeudy will be making his return after missing six weeks with a high-ankle sprain, according to James Palmer. The receiver’s return will boost a team coming off two straight losses.

The Alabama product was looking set for a breakout season before suffering the injury during Week 1 against the New York Giants. Jeudy has 72 yards on six receptions in that game. With the Broncos having an extended week after playing on Thursday in Week 7, Jeudy had some additional time to get healthy. The wide receiver was expected to miss between four to six weeks when the initial diagnosis happened.

The Broncos have struggled to get pass catchers outside of Courtland Sutton going, meaning Jeudy’s presence could open up the offense for Teddy Bridgewater down the stretch of the season. With Vic Fangio coaching for his job, Jeudy’s return comes at a pivotal time.