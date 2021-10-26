DeAndre Hopkins not practicing on Tuesday ahead of Week 8 matchup against Packers

Arizona Cardinals superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins did not practice on Tuesday due to a hamstring injury. Hopkins received also had a DNP for Monday’s practice, which may be a slight cause for concern on a short week.

Fantasy football implications

Hopkins has yet to practice this week as the Cardinals get prepared to play the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. The veteran wide receiver has yet to miss a game this season and him missing Tuesday’s practice could be precautionary.

That being said, if Hopkins does not practice Wednesday, then it would be a major cause for concern for the Cardinals. Last week against the Houston Texans, the veteran receiver had seven receptions (nine targets) for 53 yards and a touchdown.

If Hopkins is limited or does not play on Thursday night, the Cardinals have A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, and Rondale Moore to make up the production. Green has had a bounce back year with Arizona, recording 24 receptions (35 targets) for 406 yards and three touchdowns.