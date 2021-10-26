Jorge Soler leads off Game 1 of World Series with monster HR [VIDEO]

The Atlanta Braves wasted no time taking a lead in Game 1 against the Houston Astros in the 2021 World Series. Jorge Soler needed three pitches to launch a solo shot to give the Braves the early lead. He took a 2-0 pitch deep to left field to put Atlanta on the board on the road. Check out the hit below:

SOLER STARTS THE SERIES WITH A BANG pic.twitter.com/KwDVQ8JLEc — DraftKings (@DraftKings) October 27, 2021

The Braves entered the World Series as underdogs at +130 on the series line while also being +120 in Game 1 in Houston. The Astros have lefty Framber Valdez on the mound and he’s already in trouble. The Braves have a ton of dangerous righties other than Soler, including Austin Riley and Adam Duvall. Look for those guys to try and take a shot and go deep to extend the lead.

Soler wasn’t even on the board to lead the World Series in HRs! It’s a long shot still but Soler is off to the best start. He ended up being 10/1 as apart of the field. Soler’s WS MVP odds are a bit better at 35/1 and if you sprinkled a little bit on him, you’ve got an early edge. Soler missing games when the series shifts back to ATL would be the main road block for this bet, unless he just goes bonkers the first two games.