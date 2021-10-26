Thank you, Ozzie Albies, for free Taco Bell!

We love Taco Bell. What’s better than Taco Bell? Free Taco Bell. What’s the best way to get free Taco Bell? By watching Atlanta Braves 2B Ozzie Albies swipe a bag in the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Thank you, Ozzie Albies, you beautiful man. Here are the details via Taco Bell, WAIT WHAT!? A Doritos Locos Taco for free!!!:

Breaking news! @ozzie just stole a base. This new Taco Hero won America a FREE @Doritos® Locos Tacos! Get yours on Nov. 4 online, in-store or with the app. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 27, 2021

If you’re like me and you’re a sick human being, you’re going to Taco Bell and ordering way more than just a Doritos Locos Taco. This is merely an avenue for a perfectly good TB run. If you want order advice while I’ve got you here, Cheesy Gordita Crunch with the Doritos Locos taco is the play. Maybe throw in some Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and a steak quesadilla and we’re in business, baby! Oh yeah, don’t forget to get a Baja Blast or else you’re doing it wrong. There’s never a reason to get any other drink.

Anyway, the Braves are off to an early lead in Game 1 of the WS. ATL was the underdog at +130 on the series line and +120 on the ML entering tonight. Okay, enough about sports, let’s continue to ponder our Taco Bell orders for Nov. 4!