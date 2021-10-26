 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thank you, Ozzie Albies, for free Taco Bell!

Braves 2B steals a bag in Game 1 of the World Series vs. the Astros and now we all get a free taco!

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves slides safely into second base after hitting a double in the first inning of Game 6 of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

We love Taco Bell. What’s better than Taco Bell? Free Taco Bell. What’s the best way to get free Taco Bell? By watching Atlanta Braves 2B Ozzie Albies swipe a bag in the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Thank you, Ozzie Albies, you beautiful man. Here are the details via Taco Bell, WAIT WHAT!? A Doritos Locos Taco for free!!!:

If you’re like me and you’re a sick human being, you’re going to Taco Bell and ordering way more than just a Doritos Locos Taco. This is merely an avenue for a perfectly good TB run. If you want order advice while I’ve got you here, Cheesy Gordita Crunch with the Doritos Locos taco is the play. Maybe throw in some Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and a steak quesadilla and we’re in business, baby! Oh yeah, don’t forget to get a Baja Blast or else you’re doing it wrong. There’s never a reason to get any other drink.

Anyway, the Braves are off to an early lead in Game 1 of the WS. ATL was the underdog at +130 on the series line and +120 on the ML entering tonight. Okay, enough about sports, let’s continue to ponder our Taco Bell orders for Nov. 4!

More From DraftKings Nation