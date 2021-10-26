Braves SP Charlie Morton suffers broken leg in Game 1, out for rest of World Series

Update: Morton suffered a broken leg in Game 1, which means he will miss the rest of the series.

RHP Charlie Morton underwent X-rays tonight that revealed a right fibula fracture. He will miss the remainder of the World Series and is expected to be ready for Spring Training in 2022. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 27, 2021

It’s an unfortunate blow for Atlanta, who will likely have to fall back on relievers for a few starts with the rotation banged up. As the Braves says, Morton will be ready for spring training next season.

The Atlanta Braves suffered a big blow in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros with starting pitcher Charlie Morton leaving in the third inning due to an ankle injury.

Charlie Morton is coming out of the game. He is limping off the field. Brutal for Atlanta. He'd been phenomenal through the first three innings. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 27, 2021

Morton finished with three strikeouts and one hit allowed in 2.1 innings. A.J. Minter appeared in relief of Morton.

The Braves jumped out to an early lead on the Astros when Jorge Soler became the first player in MLB history to lead off the World Series with a home run. The Braves added more runs throughout the next two frames to go up 5-0 after three innings. Unfortunately, Atlanta’s ace Morton wasn’t able to complete what was a strong outing.

It’s unclear whether Morton’s injury will keep him out of the series. He’s unlikely to pitch until at least Game 5 if he is available, so he’ll have plenty of time to rest up. The Braves will hope to steal homefield advantage with a Game 1 victory.