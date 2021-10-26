 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves SP Charlie Morton suffers broken leg in Game 1, out for rest of World Series

Atlanta’s ace had to depart the game in the third inning vs. Astros and won’t return for the rest of the series.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game One
Charlie Morton of the Atlanta Braves looks on against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game One of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Update: Morton suffered a broken leg in Game 1, which means he will miss the rest of the series.

It’s an unfortunate blow for Atlanta, who will likely have to fall back on relievers for a few starts with the rotation banged up. As the Braves says, Morton will be ready for spring training next season.

The Atlanta Braves suffered a big blow in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros with starting pitcher Charlie Morton leaving in the third inning due to an ankle injury.

Morton finished with three strikeouts and one hit allowed in 2.1 innings. A.J. Minter appeared in relief of Morton.

The Braves jumped out to an early lead on the Astros when Jorge Soler became the first player in MLB history to lead off the World Series with a home run. The Braves added more runs throughout the next two frames to go up 5-0 after three innings. Unfortunately, Atlanta’s ace Morton wasn’t able to complete what was a strong outing.

It’s unclear whether Morton’s injury will keep him out of the series. He’s unlikely to pitch until at least Game 5 if he is available, so he’ll have plenty of time to rest up. The Braves will hope to steal homefield advantage with a Game 1 victory.

