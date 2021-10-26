Kristaps Porzingis injury tracker: Updates for Mavericks big man

Update: The Mavericks officially ruled out Porzingis for the rest of Tuesday’s game against the Rockets.

The Dallas Mavericks saw big man Kristaps Porzingis exit Tuesday’s game against the Houston Rockets with lower back tightness. He is doubtful to return to the contest. The Mavericks acquired Porzingis in an effort to pair Luka Doncic with a second budding star but it hasn’t panned out quite as expected. This is a big season for Porzingis, who is hoping to show he’s a long-term answer alongside Doncic in Dallas.

Kristaps Porzingis injury: Fantasy basketball impact

Porzingis isn’t much of a rebounding threat, so that element of his game was never going to be a big plus. His three-point shooting will be missed dearly, especially at his position. Porzingis has struggled to score at times, but he is Dallas’ second option when on the court. If he misses extended time, expect Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith to see additional opportunities. Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber could also be in line for more minutes if Porzingis is sidelined for a long time.

Betting impact

The Mavericks were favored to win the division according to DraftKings Sportsbook and are still in that position. If Porzingis was to miss extended time, it might be a good idea to avoid betting on Dallas for a few games to see how the team fares without the big man. The Mavericks would still be a playoff threat as long as Doncic is around, so long-term futures are likely still intact depending on Porzingis’ injury timeline.