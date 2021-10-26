Nikola Jokic ruled out of Tuesday’s contest vs. Jazz with right knee contusion

Update: Despite warming up and putting up shots, Jokic will not return to Tuesday’s contest against the Jazz. The Nuggets are rightfully being cautious with the reigning league MVP and will likely have a better timetable on his injury Wednesday.

Update: Jokic is warming up and taking shots after halftime, which is a great sign for Nuggets fans.

Nikola Jokic is out on the court, warming up and taking shots. pic.twitter.com/Nc0AROwetw — Mike Singer (@msinger) October 27, 2021

Update: According to Mike Singer of The Denver Post, Jokic has a right knee contusion. He is questionable to return to Tuesday’s contest.

Denver Nuggets C Nikola Jokic has gone to the locker room early before half time of Tuesday’s game vs. the Utah Jazz. He went down with an apparent knee injury, but was able to go to the locker room under his own power.

Jokic appeared to bump knees with Jazz center Rudy Gobert, resulting in the injury. The Nuggets big man is obviously instrumental to the team’s success as the reigning league MVP. Denver is already without Jamal Murray, so losing Jokic for an extended period of time would be truly devastating. The big man appeared to be okay, as noted above but the Nuggets will be cautious with their star.

Denver is +900 to win the Western conference according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Those odds will decline significantly if Jokic misses extended time. The Nuggets will still be considered a threat when Murray returns in the second half of the season but Jokic is the central piece of their championship puzzle.