Quarterback rankings for Week 8 fantasy football

Week 7 brought us Patrick Mahomes’ worst game ever and a Top 5 of Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. Mahomes and the Chiefs are struggling, but the analytics show Mahomes is still playing well. Don’t get too caught up in his slow start.

Injury news

Baker Mayfield, Browns

Mayfield is dealing with a broken bone in his shoulder and torn labrum. We shouldn’t expect him to play this week. That would push Case Keenum to get the start against the Steelers.

Trey Lance/Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

Kyel Shanahan says that Garoppolo will get the start this week even if Trey Lance is healthy.

Tyrod Taylor, Texans

Taylor will return to practice this week and have a chance to play. We’ll need to keep an eye on his status throughout the week.

Zach Wilson, Jets

Wilson will miss 2-4 weeks with a strained PCL. Mike White will get the first shot at starting in his absence, but newly acquired Joe Flacco could end up getting work as well.

Bye weeks

The Raiders and Ravens are on a bye.

We’ll need to find replacements for Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr this week.