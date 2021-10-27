 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quarterback rankings for Week 8 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best quarterbacks going in Week 8 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 brought us Patrick Mahomes’ worst game ever and a Top 5 of Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. Mahomes and the Chiefs are struggling, but the analytics show Mahomes is still playing well. Don’t get too caught up in his slow start.

Injury news

Baker Mayfield, Browns

Mayfield is dealing with a broken bone in his shoulder and torn labrum. We shouldn’t expect him to play this week. That would push Case Keenum to get the start against the Steelers.

Trey Lance/Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

Kyel Shanahan says that Garoppolo will get the start this week even if Trey Lance is healthy.

Tyrod Taylor, Texans

Taylor will return to practice this week and have a chance to play. We’ll need to keep an eye on his status throughout the week.

Zach Wilson, Jets

Wilson will miss 2-4 weeks with a strained PCL. Mike White will get the first shot at starting in his absence, but newly acquired Joe Flacco could end up getting work as well.

Bye weeks

The Raiders and Ravens are on a bye.

We’ll need to find replacements for Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr this week.

Quarterback Rankings Week 8

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Josh Allen BUF vs MIA
2 Kyler Murray ARI vs GB
3 Patrick Mahomes II KC vs NYG
4 Matthew Stafford LAR @ HOU
5 Jalen Hurts PHI @ DET
6 Dak Prescott DAL @ MIN
7 Tom Brady TB @ NO
8 Justin Herbert LAC vs NE
9 Joe Burrow CIN @ NYJ
10 Kirk Cousins MIN vs DAL
11 Ryan Tannehill TEN @ IND
12 Aaron Rodgers GB @ ARI
13 Daniel Jones NYG @ KC
14 Carson Wentz IND vs TEN
15 Matt Ryan ATL vs CAR
16 Jameis Winston NO vs TB
17 Sam Darnold CAR @ ATL
18 Teddy Bridgewater DEN vs WAS
19 Trevor Lawrence JAC @ SEA
20 Taylor Heinicke WAS @ DEN
21 Tua Tagovailoa MIA @ BUF
22 Mac Jones NE @ LAC
23 Ben Roethlisberger PIT @ CLE
24 Geno Smith SEA vs JAC
25 Jared Goff DET vs PHI
26 Jimmy Garoppolo SF @ CHI
27 Justin Fields CHI vs SF
28 Case Keenum CLE vs PIT
29 Tyrod Taylor HOU vs LAR
30 Mike White NYJ vs CIN
31 Davis Mills HOU vs LAR
32 Baker Mayfield CLE vs PIT
33 Joe Flacco NYJ vs CIN
34 Trey Lance SF @ CHI
35 Drew Lock DEN vs WAS
36 P.J. Walker CAR @ ATL

