Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 8 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 8 of the fantasy football season. Last week we saw our fantasy king Derrick Henry get pretty much shut down by the Chiefs, who were also blown away by the Titans. That’s not how it’s supposed to work! This week we get a big group of bye week running backs back into the fantasy fold and I for one am grateful.

Injury news

Miles Sanders, Eagles

Sanders has an ankle sprain that will likely keep him out this week. Kenny Gainwell, Boston Scott and Jordan Howard would likely split work in his absence.

Malcolm Brown, Dolphins

Brown went on I.R., which will narrow touches down to Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. Gaskin should get the lead job in a committee.

Nick Chubb, Browns

Chubb is expected to return this week after missing two games with a calf injury. D’Ernest Johnson was great in relief of Chubb and Kareem Hunt last week, but Chubb will get the lead job back.

Saquon Barkley, Giants

Barkley should be close to returning after missing two games with an ankle injury. We’ll keep any eye out on his practice availability.

Bye weeks

The Raiders and Ravens are on a bye.

Josh Jacobs and Latavius Murray are both hurting and need this bye week.