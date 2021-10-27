 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Running back PPR rankings for Week 8 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR running backs going in Week 8 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) runs with the ball during the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Week 7 bye took out a lot of our top-tier running backs, so fantasy managers should rejoice as Austin Ekeler, Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook and Najee Harris rush back into lineups. In their absence, we saw plenty of interesting names sneak into the top-12 rankings this week, including D’Ernest Johnson, Elijah Mitchell and (once again) Khalil Herbert.

Injury news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs suffered a chest injury in Week 7 and will get the Week 8 bye to recover. Kenyan Drake handled 17 touches for 79 scrimmage yards and a score on Sunday and would be in for a potentially nice day for fantasy against the Giants after their bye this week, who are allowing 150 scrimmage yards to opposing RBs.

Eagles RB Miles Sanders was carted off of the field and subsequently ruled out of Sunday’s contest with an ankle sprain. It looks as though he’s avoided major injury, though he could still miss some time. Rookie RB Kenny Gainwell has been a viable receiving threat even with Sanders on the field, so with him out of the lineup, he should be set to see some extra work.

RB Mike Davis appeared to suffer an unknown injury late in the Falcons last minute win over the Dolphins as he limped off the field. There hasn’t been any news released about the mystery injury or whether or not it could affect his availability moving forward, so keep an eye on practice reports ahead of Week 8.

Bye weeks

The Raiders and Ravens are on bye this week, knocking Josh Jacobs and the RB carousel of Devonta Freeman, Le’Veon Bell and Ty’Son Williams out of commission.

Streaming options

Damien Harris vs. Chargers

You’re probably already starting Damien Harris after his performance as the RB3 in Week 7, but consider this your vote of confidence that Harris is a must-play against the Chargers as they return from the bye. The Charges have allowed three one hundred yard rushers and three weeks allowing scores to multiple running backs. Harris doesn’t have much PPR upside, but his likelihood of a score is too good to pass up. The Chargers are giving up the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing RBs this season.

Samaje Perine vs. Jets

This streaming option isn’t for the faint of heart. Perine has had at least 11 rush attempts in each of the last two outings and at least one target in each game this season. The Jets are unable to stop much of anything against opposing RBs, having allowed the second-most receiving yards to RBs and a league-high 10 rushing scores. Even with Perine’s limited role behind Joe Mixon, he could see just enough work against a defense that was bad enough to produce three top-13 running backs in the Patriots in Week 7. Consider Perine an “in case of emergency” option.

Running back PPR rankings for Week 8

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Derrick Henry TEN @ IND
2 Dalvin Cook MIN vs DAL
3 Austin Ekeler LAC vs NE
4 Jonathan Taylor IND vs TEN
5 Alvin Kamara NO vs TB
6 Aaron Jones GB @ ARI
7 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ MIN
8 D'Andre Swift DET vs PHI
9 Joe Mixon CIN @ NYJ
10 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR @ HOU
11 James Robinson JAC @ SEA
12 Najee Harris PIT @ CLE
13 Damien Harris NE @ LAC
14 Nick Chubb CLE vs PIT
15 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs CAR
16 Darrel Williams KC vs NYG
17 Leonard Fournette TB @ NO
18 Chuba Hubbard CAR @ ATL
19 Elijah Mitchell SF @ CHI
20 Antonio Gibson WAS @ DEN
21 Khalil Herbert CHI vs SF
22 Kenneth Gainwell PHI @ DET
23 Devontae Booker NYG @ KC
24 Chase Edmonds ARI vs GB
25 Melvin Gordon III DEN vs WAS
26 Javonte Williams DEN vs WAS
27 James Conner ARI vs GB
28 Zack Moss BUF vs MIA
29 Alex Collins SEA vs JAC
30 Myles Gaskin MIA @ BUF
31 Michael Carter NYJ vs CIN
32 J.D. McKissic WAS @ DEN
33 Devin Singletary BUF vs MIA
34 Tony Pollard DAL @ MIN
35 Mike Davis ATL vs CAR
36 Jamaal Williams DET vs PHI
37 AJ Dillon GB @ ARI
38 Boston Scott PHI @ DET
39 Nyheim Hines IND vs TEN
40 D'Ernest Johnson CLE vs PIT
41 Mark Ingram II HOU vs LAR
42 David Johnson HOU vs LAR
43 Samaje Perine CIN @ NYJ
44 Ty Johnson NYJ vs CIN
45 Rashaad Penny SEA vs JAC
46 Sony Michel LAR @ HOU
47 Alexander Mattison MIN vs DAL
48 Jerick McKinnon KC vs NYG
49 Damien Williams CHI vs SF
50 Salvon Ahmed MIA @ BUF
51 Brandon Bolden NE @ LAC
52 Ronald Jones II TB @ NO
53 JaMycal Hasty SF @ CHI
54 Giovani Bernard TB @ NO
55 Phillip Lindsay HOU vs LAR
56 Royce Freeman CAR @ ATL
57 J.J. Taylor NE @ LAC
58 Marlon Mack IND vs TEN
59 DeeJay Dallas SEA vs JAC
60 Jeremy McNichols TEN @ IND
61 Kyle Juszczyk SF @ CHI
62 Joshua Kelley LAC vs NE
63 Saquon Barkley NYG @ KC
64 Jordan Howard PHI @ DET
65 Carlos Hyde JAC @ SEA
66 Ty Montgomery NO vs TB
67 Justin Jackson LAC vs NE
68 Chris Evans CIN @ NYJ
69 Jaret Patterson WAS @ DEN
70 Elijhaa Penny NYG @ KC
71 Trey Sermon SF @ CHI
72 Demetric Felton CLE vs PIT
73 Kalen Ballage PIT @ CLE
74 Darrynton Evans TEN @ IND
75 Wayne Gallman Jr. ATL vs CAR
76 Kylin Hill GB @ ARI
77 Eno Benjamin ARI vs GB
78 Benny Snell Jr. PIT @ CLE
79 Rex Burkhead HOU vs LAR
80 Travis Homer SEA vs JAC
81 La'Mical Perine NYJ vs CIN
82 John Kelly CLE vs PIT
83 Ryan Nall CHI vs SF
84 Gary Brightwell NYG @ KC
85 Jonathan Ward ARI vs GB
86 Devine Ozigbo NO vs TB
87 Artavis Pierce CHI vs SF
88 Khari Blasingame TEN @ IND
89 Alex Armah Jr. NO vs TB
90 Keith Smith ATL vs CAR
91 Jakob Johnson NE @ LAC
92 Ameer Abdullah CAR @ ATL
93 Trayveon Williams CIN @ NYJ
94 Johnny Stanton CLE vs PIT
95 Buddy Howell LAR @ HOU
96 Cullen Gillaspia NYG @ KC
97 Trenton Cannon SF @ CHI
98 Derrick Gore KC vs NYG
99 Jermar Jefferson DET vs PHI
100 Rhamondre Stevenson NE @ LAC

