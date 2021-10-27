Running back PPR rankings for Week 8 fantasy football

The Week 7 bye took out a lot of our top-tier running backs, so fantasy managers should rejoice as Austin Ekeler, Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook and Najee Harris rush back into lineups. In their absence, we saw plenty of interesting names sneak into the top-12 rankings this week, including D’Ernest Johnson, Elijah Mitchell and (once again) Khalil Herbert.

Injury news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs suffered a chest injury in Week 7 and will get the Week 8 bye to recover. Kenyan Drake handled 17 touches for 79 scrimmage yards and a score on Sunday and would be in for a potentially nice day for fantasy against the Giants after their bye this week, who are allowing 150 scrimmage yards to opposing RBs.

Eagles RB Miles Sanders was carted off of the field and subsequently ruled out of Sunday’s contest with an ankle sprain. It looks as though he’s avoided major injury, though he could still miss some time. Rookie RB Kenny Gainwell has been a viable receiving threat even with Sanders on the field, so with him out of the lineup, he should be set to see some extra work.

RB Mike Davis appeared to suffer an unknown injury late in the Falcons last minute win over the Dolphins as he limped off the field. There hasn’t been any news released about the mystery injury or whether or not it could affect his availability moving forward, so keep an eye on practice reports ahead of Week 8.

Bye weeks

The Raiders and Ravens are on bye this week, knocking Josh Jacobs and the RB carousel of Devonta Freeman, Le’Veon Bell and Ty’Son Williams out of commission.

Streaming options

Damien Harris vs. Chargers

You’re probably already starting Damien Harris after his performance as the RB3 in Week 7, but consider this your vote of confidence that Harris is a must-play against the Chargers as they return from the bye. The Charges have allowed three one hundred yard rushers and three weeks allowing scores to multiple running backs. Harris doesn’t have much PPR upside, but his likelihood of a score is too good to pass up. The Chargers are giving up the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing RBs this season.

Samaje Perine vs. Jets

This streaming option isn’t for the faint of heart. Perine has had at least 11 rush attempts in each of the last two outings and at least one target in each game this season. The Jets are unable to stop much of anything against opposing RBs, having allowed the second-most receiving yards to RBs and a league-high 10 rushing scores. Even with Perine’s limited role behind Joe Mixon, he could see just enough work against a defense that was bad enough to produce three top-13 running backs in the Patriots in Week 7. Consider Perine an “in case of emergency” option.