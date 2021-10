Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 8 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 8 of the fantasy football season. Time flies when you’re having fun, huh? Week 7 was once again a showcase for Cooper Kupp and Ja’Marr Chase to put up huge numbers, while the absence of Antonio Brown helped bring Mike Evans and Chris Godwin back into the elite fantasy tier. This week we have the best receiver in the game, Davante Adams, likely out, which is tough to take, but here we are.

Injuries

Devante Adams/Allen Lazard, Packers

Lazard is out and Adams is likely out after going on the COVID-19 list. This is a huge blow to the Packers offense as they take on the Cardinals on Thursday night.

Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Packers

It looks like Valdes-Scantling has a good chance to return from I.R. for Thursday nights game. That would be a big help to a team down their two top receivers due to COVID-19. After MVS, Randall Cobb, Equanimeous St. Brown, and Amari Rodgers will get work.

Jerry Jeudy, Broncos

Jeudy will return from I.R. this week and get a good matchup with the Washington secondary.

Sterling Shepard/Kenny Golladay/Kadarius Toney, Giants

The Giants will hope to get one or all three of their top wide receivers back this week. The odds are probably against that happening, but all three should have some chance to return from injury this week.

Bye weeks

The Raiders and Ravens are on a bye.

Marquise Brown will be the biggest loss this week.