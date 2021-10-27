Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 8 fantasy football

Welcome into Week 8! If you’re reading this, you’ve probably survived the bye week bonanza that knocked plenty of fantasy teams out of commission. Elite fantasy assets like Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Mike Williams and Diontae Johnson will all look to make their return.

Injury news

The Packers could be in trouble Thursday night, as their star wideout Davante Adams has tested positive for COVID-19. As he’s vaccinated, his only hope to play lies on two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. Teammate Allen Lazard was also exposed to COVID, but as he is unvaccinated will require a period of quarantine.

Julio Jones played in Week 7 after aggravating his hamstring injury in Week 6, though he saw just 43% of offensive snaps. It’s possible that the team is taking it slow with the vet given the nagging injury, so keep an eye on his snap counts moving forward.

Colts wideout TY Hilton was ruled out of Sunday Night Football against the 49ers, but HC Frank Reich said he made progress ahead of the matchup, meaning he could be a go for Week 8. If out, Michael Pittman continues to have immense flex appeal coming off his 4/105/1 outing in the Bay Area last week.

Saints WR Tre’Quan Smith was activated from IR and played on Monday Night Football against the Seahawks, though his snaps didn’t amount to much. Star wideout Michael Thomas remains sidelined following ankle surgery in June but is officially eligible to be activated off the PUP whenever he’s ready.

Bye weeks

The Ravens and Raiders on a bye this week, knocking WRs Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman out of the lineup, in addition to the rotation of wideouts in Vegas like Henry Ruggs, Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards.

Streamer of the week

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Titans

Outside of the Titans ability to spell Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 7, they’ve been allowing big days to opposing wide receivers, averaging a league-high 226 receiving yards allowed to wideouts and a whole slew of touchdowns. With teammate Parris Campbell likely out for the season with a foot injury and TY Hilton managing a quad, Pittman will have all of the opportunity he can handle with an improved Carson Wentz under center. Pittman is quietly performing as the WR20 on the season so far and will look to continue his success in an ideal matchup.