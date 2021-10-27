Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 8 fantasy football

Welcome into Week 8! If you’re reading this, you’ve probably survived the bye week bonanza that knocked plenty of fantasy teams out of commission. Elite fantasy assets like Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Mike Williams and Diontae Johnson will all look to make their return.
Injury news
The Packers could be in trouble Thursday night, as their star wideout Davante Adams has tested positive for COVID-19. As he’s vaccinated, his only hope to play lies on two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. Teammate Allen Lazard was also exposed to COVID, but as he is unvaccinated will require a period of quarantine.
Julio Jones played in Week 7 after aggravating his hamstring injury in Week 6, though he saw just 43% of offensive snaps. It’s possible that the team is taking it slow with the vet given the nagging injury, so keep an eye on his snap counts moving forward.
Colts wideout TY Hilton was ruled out of Sunday Night Football against the 49ers, but HC Frank Reich said he made progress ahead of the matchup, meaning he could be a go for Week 8. If out, Michael Pittman continues to have immense flex appeal coming off his 4/105/1 outing in the Bay Area last week.
Saints WR Tre’Quan Smith was activated from IR and played on Monday Night Football against the Seahawks, though his snaps didn’t amount to much. Star wideout Michael Thomas remains sidelined following ankle surgery in June but is officially eligible to be activated off the PUP whenever he’s ready.
Bye weeks
The Ravens and Raiders on a bye this week, knocking WRs Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman out of the lineup, in addition to the rotation of wideouts in Vegas like Henry Ruggs, Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards.
Streamer of the week
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Titans
Outside of the Titans ability to spell Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 7, they’ve been allowing big days to opposing wide receivers, averaging a league-high 226 receiving yards allowed to wideouts and a whole slew of touchdowns. With teammate Parris Campbell likely out for the season with a foot injury and TY Hilton managing a quad, Pittman will have all of the opportunity he can handle with an improved Carson Wentz under center. Pittman is quietly performing as the WR20 on the season so far and will look to continue his success in an ideal matchup.
Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 8
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|@ HOU
|2
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|vs NYG
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|@ NYJ
|4
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|vs MIA
|5
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|vs DAL
|6
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|@ CHI
|7
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|vs GB
|8
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|@ IND
|9
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|@ ATL
|10
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|@ MIN
|11
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|vs NE
|12
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|vs CAR
|13
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|@ DEN
|14
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|@ CLE
|15
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|@ NO
|16
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|vs JAC
|17
|Mike Evans
|TB
|@ NO
|18
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|vs CAR
|19
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|vs NE
|20
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|@ MIN
|21
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|vs DAL
|22
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|vs TEN
|23
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|@ HOU
|24
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|vs WAS
|25
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|@ NYJ
|26
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|@ NO
|27
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|@ DET
|28
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|@ CLE
|29
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|@ SEA
|30
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|vs MIA
|31
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|vs LAR
|33
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|@ BUF
|34
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|vs JAC
|35
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|@ IND
|36
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|vs WAS
|37
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|@ SEA
|38
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|vs GB
|39
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|@ LAC
|40
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|@ NYJ
|41
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|@ KC
|42
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|vs MIA
|43
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|vs SF
|44
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|vs PIT
|45
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|vs CIN
|46
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|@ ATL
|47
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|vs GB
|48
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|vs TB
|49
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|@ KC
|50
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|vs SF
|51
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|vs PIT
|52
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|vs NYG
|53
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|vs WAS
|54
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|@ ARI
|55
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|@ HOU
|56
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|vs GB
|57
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|@ MIN
|58
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|vs TEN
|59
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|vs DAL
|60
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|vs PHI
|61
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|@ LAC
|62
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|vs PHI
|63
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|vs CAR
|64
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|@ DET
|65
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|@ DET
|66
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|@ BUF
|67
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|@ LAC
|68
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|@ ARI
|69
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|vs TEN
|70
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|vs CIN
|71
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|@ KC
|72
|Dante Pettis
|NYG
|@ KC
|73
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|vs CIN
|74
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|@ CHI
|75
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|vs NYG
|76
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|vs LAR
|77
|Jamal Agnew
|JAC
|@ SEA
|78
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|vs TB
|79
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|GB
|@ ARI
|80
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|vs NYG
|81
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|DAL
|@ MIN
|82
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|@ ARI
|83
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|@ DEN
|84
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|vs PIT
|85
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|vs JAC
|86
|Davante Adams
|GB
|@ ARI
|87
|DeSean Jackson
|LAR
|@ HOU
|88
|John Ross
|NYG
|@ KC
|89
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|@ BUF
|90
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|vs PIT
|91
|Josh Reynolds
|TEN
|@ IND
|92
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|@ KC
|93
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|@ ATL
|94
|Mack Hollins
|MIA
|@ BUF
|95
|Kenny Stills
|NO
|vs TB
|96
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|vs MIA
|97
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|vs NE
|98
|Danny Amendola
|HOU
|vs LAR
|99
|Chris Conley
|HOU
|vs LAR
|100
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|PIT
|@ CLE
|101
|N'Keal Harry
|NE
|@ LAC
|102
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|vs NE
|103
|James Washington
|PIT
|@ CLE
|104
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|vs PIT
|105
|DeAndre Carter
|WAS
|@ DEN
|106
|Collin Johnson
|NYG
|@ KC
|107
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|@ NO
|108
|Josh Gordon
|KC
|vs NYG
|109
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|vs PIT
|110
|Chris Moore
|HOU
|vs LAR
|111
|Damiere Byrd
|CHI
|vs SF
|112
|Greg Ward
|PHI
|@ DET
|113
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|@ BUF
|114
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|@ DEN
|115
|Amari Rodgers
|GB
|@ ARI
|116
|Auden Tate
|CIN
|@ NYJ
|117
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|vs TB
|118
|Ashton Dulin
|IND
|vs TEN
|119
|Mohamed Sanu Sr.
|SF
|@ CHI
|120
|Marquise Goodwin
|CHI
|vs SF
|121
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|@ DEN
|122
|KhaDarel Hodge
|DET
|vs PHI
|123
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|vs CIN
|124
|Tajae Sharpe
|ATL
|vs CAR
|125
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|vs CAR
|126
|Deonte Harris
|NO
|vs TB
|127
|Trinity Benson
|DET
|vs PHI
|128
|Trent Sherfield
|SF
|@ CHI
|129
|Marcus Johnson
|TEN
|@ IND
|130
|Dede Westbrook
|MIN
|vs DAL
|131
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|@ IND
|132
|Denzel Mims
|NYJ
|vs CIN
|133
|Tyrell Williams
|DET
|vs PHI
|134
|Kendall Hinton
|DEN
|vs WAS
|135
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|@ IND
|136
|Shi Smith
|CAR
|@ ATL
|137
|Penny Hart
|SEA
|vs JAC
|138
|Phillip Dorsett II
|SEA
|vs JAC
|139
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|NO
|vs TB
|140
|Isaiah Ford
|MIA
|@ BUF
|141
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|@ CHI
|142
|Kevin White
|NO
|vs TB
|143
|Dax Milne
|WAS
|@ DEN
|144
|Geronimo Allison
|DET
|vs PHI
|145
|Noah Brown
|DAL
|@ MIN
|146
|Laquon Treadwell
|JAC
|@ SEA
|147
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|vs CIN
|148
|Alex Erickson
|CAR
|@ ATL
|149
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|@ DEN