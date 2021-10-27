 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 8 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR wide receivers going in Week 8 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By kate.magdziuk
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome into Week 8! If you’re reading this, you’ve probably survived the bye week bonanza that knocked plenty of fantasy teams out of commission. Elite fantasy assets like Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Mike Williams and Diontae Johnson will all look to make their return.

Injury news

The Packers could be in trouble Thursday night, as their star wideout Davante Adams has tested positive for COVID-19. As he’s vaccinated, his only hope to play lies on two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. Teammate Allen Lazard was also exposed to COVID, but as he is unvaccinated will require a period of quarantine.

Julio Jones played in Week 7 after aggravating his hamstring injury in Week 6, though he saw just 43% of offensive snaps. It’s possible that the team is taking it slow with the vet given the nagging injury, so keep an eye on his snap counts moving forward.

Colts wideout TY Hilton was ruled out of Sunday Night Football against the 49ers, but HC Frank Reich said he made progress ahead of the matchup, meaning he could be a go for Week 8. If out, Michael Pittman continues to have immense flex appeal coming off his 4/105/1 outing in the Bay Area last week.

Saints WR Tre’Quan Smith was activated from IR and played on Monday Night Football against the Seahawks, though his snaps didn’t amount to much. Star wideout Michael Thomas remains sidelined following ankle surgery in June but is officially eligible to be activated off the PUP whenever he’s ready.

Bye weeks

The Ravens and Raiders on a bye this week, knocking WRs Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman out of the lineup, in addition to the rotation of wideouts in Vegas like Henry Ruggs, Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards.

Streamer of the week

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Titans

Outside of the Titans ability to spell Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 7, they’ve been allowing big days to opposing wide receivers, averaging a league-high 226 receiving yards allowed to wideouts and a whole slew of touchdowns. With teammate Parris Campbell likely out for the season with a foot injury and TY Hilton managing a quad, Pittman will have all of the opportunity he can handle with an improved Carson Wentz under center. Pittman is quietly performing as the WR20 on the season so far and will look to continue his success in an ideal matchup.

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 8

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Cooper Kupp LAR @ HOU
2 Tyreek Hill KC vs NYG
3 Ja'Marr Chase CIN @ NYJ
4 Stefon Diggs BUF vs MIA
5 Justin Jefferson MIN vs DAL
6 Deebo Samuel SF @ CHI
7 DeAndre Hopkins ARI vs GB
8 A.J. Brown TEN @ IND
9 D.J. Moore CAR @ ATL
10 CeeDee Lamb DAL @ MIN
11 Mike Williams LAC vs NE
12 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs CAR
13 Terry McLaurin WAS @ DEN
14 Diontae Johnson PIT @ CLE
15 Chris Godwin TB @ NO
16 D.K. Metcalf SEA vs JAC
17 Mike Evans TB @ NO
18 Calvin Ridley ATL vs CAR
19 Keenan Allen LAC vs NE
20 Amari Cooper DAL @ MIN
21 Adam Thielen MIN vs DAL
22 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs TEN
23 Robert Woods LAR @ HOU
24 Courtland Sutton DEN vs WAS
25 Tee Higgins CIN @ NYJ
26 Antonio Brown TB @ NO
27 DeVonta Smith PHI @ DET
28 Chase Claypool PIT @ CLE
29 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC @ SEA
30 Emmanuel Sanders BUF vs MIA
31 Brandin Cooks HOU vs LAR
33 Jaylen Waddle MIA @ BUF
34 Tyler Lockett SEA vs JAC
35 Julio Jones TEN @ IND
36 Jerry Jeudy DEN vs WAS
37 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC @ SEA
38 Christian Kirk ARI vs GB
39 Jakobi Meyers NE @ LAC
40 Tyler Boyd CIN @ NYJ
41 Sterling Shepard NYG @ KC
42 Cole Beasley BUF vs MIA
43 Darnell Mooney CHI vs SF
44 Jarvis Landry CLE vs PIT
45 Corey Davis NYJ vs CIN
46 Robby Anderson CAR @ ATL
47 A.J. Green ARI vs GB
48 Marquez Callaway NO vs TB
49 Kadarius Toney NYG @ KC
50 Allen Robinson II CHI vs SF
51 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE vs PIT
52 Mecole Hardman KC vs NYG
53 Tim Patrick DEN vs WAS
54 Randall Cobb GB @ ARI
55 Van Jefferson LAR @ HOU
56 Rondale Moore ARI vs GB
57 Michael Gallup DAL @ MIN
58 T.Y. Hilton IND vs TEN
59 K.J. Osborn MIN vs DAL
60 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs PHI
61 Nelson Agholor NE @ LAC
62 Kalif Raymond DET vs PHI
63 Russell Gage ATL vs CAR
64 Quez Watkins PHI @ DET
65 Jalen Reagor PHI @ DET
66 DeVante Parker MIA @ BUF
67 Kendrick Bourne NE @ LAC
68 Allen Lazard GB @ ARI
69 Zach Pascal IND vs TEN
70 Jamison Crowder NYJ vs CIN
71 Darius Slayton NYG @ KC
72 Dante Pettis NYG @ KC
73 Elijah Moore NYJ vs CIN
74 Brandon Aiyuk SF @ CHI
75 Byron Pringle KC vs NYG
76 Nico Collins HOU vs LAR
77 Jamal Agnew JAC @ SEA
78 Tre'Quan Smith NO vs TB
79 Equanimeous St. Brown GB @ ARI
80 Demarcus Robinson KC vs NYG
81 Cedrick Wilson Jr. DAL @ MIN
82 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB @ ARI
83 Adam Humphries WAS @ DEN
84 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs PIT
85 Freddie Swain SEA vs JAC
86 Davante Adams GB @ ARI
87 DeSean Jackson LAR @ HOU
88 John Ross NYG @ KC
89 Preston Williams MIA @ BUF
90 Rashard Higgins CLE vs PIT
91 Josh Reynolds TEN @ IND
92 Kenny Golladay NYG @ KC
93 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR @ ATL
94 Mack Hollins MIA @ BUF
95 Kenny Stills NO vs TB
96 Gabriel Davis BUF vs MIA
97 Jalen Guyton LAC vs NE
98 Danny Amendola HOU vs LAR
99 Chris Conley HOU vs LAR
100 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT @ CLE
101 N'Keal Harry NE @ LAC
102 Joshua Palmer LAC vs NE
103 James Washington PIT @ CLE
104 Anthony Schwartz CLE vs PIT
105 DeAndre Carter WAS @ DEN
106 Collin Johnson NYG @ KC
107 Tyler Johnson TB @ NO
108 Josh Gordon KC vs NYG
109 Demetric Felton CLE vs PIT
110 Chris Moore HOU vs LAR
111 Damiere Byrd CHI vs SF
112 Greg Ward PHI @ DET
113 Albert Wilson MIA @ BUF
114 Curtis Samuel WAS @ DEN
115 Amari Rodgers GB @ ARI
116 Auden Tate CIN @ NYJ
117 Michael Thomas NO vs TB
118 Ashton Dulin IND vs TEN
119 Mohamed Sanu Sr. SF @ CHI
120 Marquise Goodwin CHI vs SF
121 Dyami Brown WAS @ DEN
122 KhaDarel Hodge DET vs PHI
123 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ vs CIN
124 Tajae Sharpe ATL vs CAR
125 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL vs CAR
126 Deonte Harris NO vs TB
127 Trinity Benson DET vs PHI
128 Trent Sherfield SF @ CHI
129 Marcus Johnson TEN @ IND
130 Dede Westbrook MIN vs DAL
131 Chester Rogers TEN @ IND
132 Denzel Mims NYJ vs CIN
133 Tyrell Williams DET vs PHI
134 Kendall Hinton DEN vs WAS
135 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN @ IND
136 Shi Smith CAR @ ATL
137 Penny Hart SEA vs JAC
138 Phillip Dorsett II SEA vs JAC
139 Lil'Jordan Humphrey NO vs TB
140 Isaiah Ford MIA @ BUF
141 Jauan Jennings SF @ CHI
142 Kevin White NO vs TB
143 Dax Milne WAS @ DEN
144 Geronimo Allison DET vs PHI
145 Noah Brown DAL @ MIN
146 Laquon Treadwell JAC @ SEA
147 Braxton Berrios NYJ vs CIN
148 Alex Erickson CAR @ ATL
149 Cam Sims WAS @ DEN

More From DraftKings Nation