Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 8 fantasy football

Week 7 is in the rearview mirror and Week 8 is barreling down on us. As usual, Week 7 gave us some odd tight end fantasy days, with C.J. Uzomah putting up 91 yards and two touchdowns on just three targets to lead the way in non-PPR scoring. It was good to see Robert Tonyan get back into the end zone, while rookie Kyle Pitts is fully heated up and ready to make a run at Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Injury news
Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers
Gronkowski appears very close to returning to the field this week, but he’ll need to get some practices in after missing four straight games with a chest injury.
Albert Okwuegbunam, Broncos
Okwuegbunam could return this week from I.R. He’s not a fantasy player with Noah Fant ahead of him, but he will hurt Fant’s workload when he returns.
Bye weeks
The Raiders and Ravens are on a bye.
The bye will give Darren Waller some time to heal up while a healthy Mark Andrews will leave a void in your fantasy lineup.
Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 8
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|vs NYG
|2
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|vs CAR
|3
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|@ DET
|4
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|@ BUF
|5
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|vs PHI
|6
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|vs WAS
|7
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|@ LAC
|8
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|@ MIN
|9
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|@ HOU
|10
|Zach Ertz
|ARI
|vs GB
|11
|Jared Cook
|LAC
|vs NE
|12
|C.J. Uzomah
|CIN
|@ NYJ
|13
|Rob Gronkowski
|TB
|@ NO
|14
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|WAS
|@ DEN
|15
|Robert Tonyan
|GB
|@ ARI
|16
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|vs TEN
|17
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|@ KC
|18
|Tyler Conklin
|MIN
|vs DAL
|19
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|vs SF
|20
|Dan Arnold
|JAC
|@ SEA
|21
|David Njoku
|CLE
|vs PIT
|22
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|@ LAC
|23
|Gerald Everett
|SEA
|vs JAC
|24
|Austin Hooper
|CLE
|vs PIT
|25
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|@ NO
|26
|Anthony Firkser
|TEN
|@ IND
|27
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|@ CLE
|28
|Ross Dwelley
|SF
|@ CHI
|29
|Blake Jarwin
|DAL
|@ MIN
|30
|Donald Parham Jr.
|LAC
|vs NE
|31
|Adam Trautman
|NO
|vs TB
|32
|Tommy Sweeney
|BUF
|vs MIA
|33
|Hayden Hurst
|ATL
|vs CAR
|34
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|@ NO
|35
|Harrison Bryant
|CLE
|vs PIT
|36
|Ryan Griffin
|NYJ
|vs CIN
|37
|Will Dissly
|SEA
|vs JAC
|38
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|vs TB
|39
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|vs WAS
|40
|Jordan Akins
|HOU
|vs LAR
|41
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|@ ATL
|42
|George Kittle
|SF
|@ CHI
|43
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|vs TEN
|44
|Pharaoh Brown
|HOU
|vs LAR
|45
|Marcedes Lewis
|GB
|@ ARI
|46
|Kyle Rudolph
|NYG
|@ KC
|47
|Eric Ebron
|PIT
|@ CLE
|48
|Charlie Woerner
|SF
|@ CHI
|49
|MyCole Pruitt
|TEN
|@ IND
|50
|Logan Thomas
|WAS
|@ DEN
|51
|Tyler Kroft
|NYJ
|vs CIN
|52
|Ian Thomas
|CAR
|@ ATL
|53
|Lee Smith
|ATL
|vs CAR
|54
|Chris Herndon IV
|MIN
|vs DAL
|55
|Geoff Swaim
|TEN
|@ IND
|56
|Jacob Hollister
|JAC
|@ SEA
|57
|Stephen Anderson
|LAC
|vs NE
|58
|Durham Smythe
|MIA
|@ BUF
|59
|Chris Manhertz
|JAC
|@ SEA
|60
|Luke Farrell
|JAC
|@ SEA
|61
|Antony Auclair
|HOU
|vs LAR
|62
|Colby Parkinson
|SEA
|vs JAC
|63
|Josiah Deguara
|GB
|@ ARI
|64
|Noah Gray
|KC
|vs NYG
|65
|Kylen Granson
|IND
|vs TEN
|66
|Noah Grey
|KC
|vs NYG
|67
|Eric Saubert
|DEN
|vs WAS
|68
|Darren Fells
|DET
|vs PHI
|69
|Blake Bell
|KC
|vs NYG
|70
|Jesse James
|CHI
|vs SF
|71
|Adam Shaheen
|MIA
|@ BUF
|72
|Zach Gentry
|PIT
|@ CLE
|73
|Demetrius Harris
|ARI
|vs GB
|74
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|@ NYJ