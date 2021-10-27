Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 8 fantasy football

Week 7 is in the rearview mirror and Week 8 is barreling down on us. As usual, Week 7 gave us some odd tight end fantasy days, with C.J. Uzomah putting up 91 yards and two touchdowns on just three targets to lead the way in non-PPR scoring. It was good to see Robert Tonyan get back into the end zone, while rookie Kyle Pitts is fully heated up and ready to make a run at Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Injury news

Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers

Gronkowski appears very close to returning to the field this week, but he’ll need to get some practices in after missing four straight games with a chest injury.

Albert Okwuegbunam, Broncos

Okwuegbunam could return this week from I.R. He’s not a fantasy player with Noah Fant ahead of him, but he will hurt Fant’s workload when he returns.

Bye weeks

The Raiders and Ravens are on a bye.

The bye will give Darren Waller some time to heal up while a healthy Mark Andrews will leave a void in your fantasy lineup.