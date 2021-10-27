 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 8 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR tight ends going into Week 8 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;Robert Tonyan #85 of the Green Bay Packers reacts in the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team in the game at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Week 7 is in the rearview mirror and Week 8 is barreling down on us. As usual, Week 7 gave us some odd tight end fantasy days, with C.J. Uzomah putting up 91 yards and two touchdowns on just three targets to lead the way in non-PPR scoring. It was good to see Robert Tonyan get back into the end zone, while rookie Kyle Pitts is fully heated up and ready to make a run at Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Injury news

Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers

Gronkowski appears very close to returning to the field this week, but he’ll need to get some practices in after missing four straight games with a chest injury.

Albert Okwuegbunam, Broncos

Okwuegbunam could return this week from I.R. He’s not a fantasy player with Noah Fant ahead of him, but he will hurt Fant’s workload when he returns.

Bye weeks

The Raiders and Ravens are on a bye.

The bye will give Darren Waller some time to heal up while a healthy Mark Andrews will leave a void in your fantasy lineup.

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 8

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC vs NYG
2 Kyle Pitts ATL vs CAR
3 Dallas Goedert PHI @ DET
4 Mike Gesicki MIA @ BUF
5 T.J. Hockenson DET vs PHI
6 Noah Fant DEN vs WAS
7 Hunter Henry NE @ LAC
8 Dalton Schultz DAL @ MIN
9 Tyler Higbee LAR @ HOU
10 Zach Ertz ARI vs GB
11 Jared Cook LAC vs NE
12 C.J. Uzomah CIN @ NYJ
13 Rob Gronkowski TB @ NO
14 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS @ DEN
15 Robert Tonyan GB @ ARI
16 Mo Alie-Cox IND vs TEN
17 Evan Engram NYG @ KC
18 Tyler Conklin MIN vs DAL
19 Cole Kmet CHI vs SF
20 Dan Arnold JAC @ SEA
21 David Njoku CLE vs PIT
22 Jonnu Smith NE @ LAC
23 Gerald Everett SEA vs JAC
24 Austin Hooper CLE vs PIT
25 O.J. Howard TB @ NO
26 Anthony Firkser TEN @ IND
27 Pat Freiermuth PIT @ CLE
28 Ross Dwelley SF @ CHI
29 Blake Jarwin DAL @ MIN
30 Donald Parham Jr. LAC vs NE
31 Adam Trautman NO vs TB
32 Tommy Sweeney BUF vs MIA
33 Hayden Hurst ATL vs CAR
34 Cameron Brate TB @ NO
35 Harrison Bryant CLE vs PIT
36 Ryan Griffin NYJ vs CIN
37 Will Dissly SEA vs JAC
38 Juwan Johnson NO vs TB
39 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN vs WAS
40 Jordan Akins HOU vs LAR
41 Tommy Tremble CAR @ ATL
42 George Kittle SF @ CHI
43 Jack Doyle IND vs TEN
44 Pharaoh Brown HOU vs LAR
45 Marcedes Lewis GB @ ARI
46 Kyle Rudolph NYG @ KC
47 Eric Ebron PIT @ CLE
48 Charlie Woerner SF @ CHI
49 MyCole Pruitt TEN @ IND
50 Logan Thomas WAS @ DEN
51 Tyler Kroft NYJ vs CIN
52 Ian Thomas CAR @ ATL
53 Lee Smith ATL vs CAR
54 Chris Herndon IV MIN vs DAL
55 Geoff Swaim TEN @ IND
56 Jacob Hollister JAC @ SEA
57 Stephen Anderson LAC vs NE
58 Durham Smythe MIA @ BUF
59 Chris Manhertz JAC @ SEA
60 Luke Farrell JAC @ SEA
61 Antony Auclair HOU vs LAR
62 Colby Parkinson SEA vs JAC
63 Josiah Deguara GB @ ARI
64 Noah Gray KC vs NYG
65 Kylen Granson IND vs TEN
66 Noah Grey KC vs NYG
67 Eric Saubert DEN vs WAS
68 Darren Fells DET vs PHI
69 Blake Bell KC vs NYG
70 Jesse James CHI vs SF
71 Adam Shaheen MIA @ BUF
72 Zach Gentry PIT @ CLE
73 Demetrius Harris ARI vs GB
74 Drew Sample CIN @ NYJ

