Tight end PPR rankings for Week 8 fantasy football

Fantasy managers may have survived the Week 7 bye week apocalypse, but the challenge isn’t over just yet. Unfortunately, Week 8 will take two more studs off of the tight end market with the Raiders and Ravens on a bye — leaving managers without Mark Andrews and Darren Waller.

Injury news

Though he’s on bye this week, Darren Waller was a surprise last-minute inactive after suffering an injury in practice ahead of Week 7. The bye week is well-timed, so hopefully he’ll be good to go upon his return.

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski has remained out of the team’s lineup since suffering fractured ribs in Week 8 that caused a punctured lung. He could be in to make a return in Week 8 against the Saints, so keep an eye on his practice status throughout the week. Despite his lengthy absence, he still ranks as the TE15 in full PPR formats.

Patriots TE Jonnu Smith was ruled out of the team’s Week 7 contest with a shoulder injury. So far in 2021, Jonnu Smith has played just 51.8% of offensive snaps to Hunter Henry’s 72.1%.

Bye Week

Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens

Week 8’s best TE Streamer

Tyler Higbee vs. Texans

Although the Rams rank third in scoring among NFL teams while Matthew Stafford continues on a campaign for 2021 league MVP, it hasn’t translated to consistent success for tight end Tyler Higbee. So far in 2021, Higbee ranks 7th among all tight ends in number of routes run while playing 90.7% of team snaps. This week’s contest against the Texans provides fantasy managers a perfect bye-week fill-in, as they’ve allowed the third-most fantasy points to the position with a touchdown scored by a TE in six of seven games played in 2021.