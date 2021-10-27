 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tight end PPR rankings for Week 8 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR tight ends going in Week 8 for fantasy football, including a viable streamer.

By kate.magdziuk and Chet Gresham
Tyler Higbee #89 of the Los Angeles Rams catches the ball during the second half in the game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Fantasy managers may have survived the Week 7 bye week apocalypse, but the challenge isn’t over just yet. Unfortunately, Week 8 will take two more studs off of the tight end market with the Raiders and Ravens on a bye — leaving managers without Mark Andrews and Darren Waller.

Injury news

Though he’s on bye this week, Darren Waller was a surprise last-minute inactive after suffering an injury in practice ahead of Week 7. The bye week is well-timed, so hopefully he’ll be good to go upon his return.

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski has remained out of the team’s lineup since suffering fractured ribs in Week 8 that caused a punctured lung. He could be in to make a return in Week 8 against the Saints, so keep an eye on his practice status throughout the week. Despite his lengthy absence, he still ranks as the TE15 in full PPR formats.

Patriots TE Jonnu Smith was ruled out of the team’s Week 7 contest with a shoulder injury. So far in 2021, Jonnu Smith has played just 51.8% of offensive snaps to Hunter Henry’s 72.1%.

Bye Week

Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens

Week 8’s best TE Streamer

Tyler Higbee vs. Texans

Although the Rams rank third in scoring among NFL teams while Matthew Stafford continues on a campaign for 2021 league MVP, it hasn’t translated to consistent success for tight end Tyler Higbee. So far in 2021, Higbee ranks 7th among all tight ends in number of routes run while playing 90.7% of team snaps. This week’s contest against the Texans provides fantasy managers a perfect bye-week fill-in, as they’ve allowed the third-most fantasy points to the position with a touchdown scored by a TE in six of seven games played in 2021.

Tight End PPR Rankings, Week 8

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC vs NYG
2 Kyle Pitts ATL vs CAR
3 Dallas Goedert PHI @ DET
4 Mike Gesicki MIA @ BUF
5 T.J. Hockenson DET vs PHI
6 Noah Fant DEN vs WAS
7 Dalton Schultz DAL @ MIN
8 Hunter Henry NE @ LAC
9 Zach Ertz ARI vs GB
10 Tyler Higbee LAR @ HOU
11 C.J. Uzomah CIN @ NYJ
12 Jared Cook LAC vs NE
13 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS @ DEN
14 Robert Tonyan GB @ ARI
15 Rob Gronkowski TB @ NO
16 Evan Engram NYG @ KC
17 Mo Alie-Cox IND vs TEN
18 Tyler Conklin MIN vs DAL
19 Cole Kmet CHI vs SF
20 Dan Arnold JAC @ SEA
21 David Njoku CLE vs PIT
22 Jonnu Smith NE @ LAC
23 Austin Hooper CLE vs PIT
24 Gerald Everett SEA vs JAC
25 Anthony Firkser TEN @ IND
26 O.J. Howard TB @ NO
27 Pat Freiermuth PIT @ CLE
28 Ross Dwelley SF @ CHI
29 Blake Jarwin DAL @ MIN
30 Donald Parham Jr. LAC vs NE
31 Tommy Sweeney BUF vs MIA
32 Adam Trautman NO vs TB
33 Hayden Hurst ATL vs CAR
34 Cameron Brate TB @ NO
35 Ryan Griffin NYJ vs CIN
36 Harrison Bryant CLE vs PIT
37 Tommy Tremble CAR @ ATL
38 Juwan Johnson NO vs TB
39 Will Dissly SEA vs JAC
40 Jordan Akins HOU vs LAR
41 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN vs WAS
42 Jack Doyle IND vs TEN
43 Pharaoh Brown HOU vs LAR
44 George Kittle SF @ CHI
45 Kyle Rudolph NYG @ KC
46 Marcedes Lewis GB @ ARI
47 Eric Ebron PIT @ CLE
48 Charlie Woerner SF @ CHI
49 Logan Thomas WAS @ DEN
50 Ian Thomas CAR @ ATL
51 MyCole Pruitt TEN @ IND
52 Tyler Kroft NYJ vs CIN
53 Geoff Swaim TEN @ IND
54 Chris Herndon IV MIN vs DAL
55 Lee Smith ATL vs CAR
56 Jacob Hollister JAC @ SEA
57 Durham Smythe MIA @ BUF
58 Stephen Anderson LAC vs NE
59 Luke Farrell JAC @ SEA
60 Chris Manhertz JAC @ SEA
61 Antony Auclair HOU vs LAR
62 Colby Parkinson SEA vs JAC
63 Josiah Deguara GB @ ARI
64 Noah Gray KC vs NYG
65 Blake Bell KC vs NYG
66 Kylen Granson IND vs TEN
67 Darren Fells DET vs PHI
68 Eric Saubert DEN vs WAS
69 Adam Shaheen MIA @ BUF
70 Jesse James CHI vs SF
71 Zach Gentry PIT @ CLE
72 Trevon Wesco NYJ vs CIN
73 Drew Sample CIN @ NYJ
74 Demetrius Harris ARI vs GB
75 Noah Grey KC vs NYG

More From DraftKings Nation