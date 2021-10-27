D/ST rankings for Week 8 fantasy football

Week 7 was a good week to play D/STs against Justin Fields, Sam Darnold, Zach Wilson/Mike White and of course Patrick Mahomes. Say what now? Yes, Mahomes and the Chiefs are on the struggle bus, but I’m not going to target a Mahomes led offense with my D/ST until he’s using a walker.

Bye weeks

Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens

Streaming options

The Jets will have Mike White under center, who threw two interceptions in relief of Zach Wilson last week. The Bengals should also be able to get a lead in this one and get the Jets into pass mode late, making White even more vulnerable.

The Falcons defense isn’t good, but Sam Darnold isn’t either. The Panthers will also be without Christian McCaffrey once again, which makes Darnold’s job that much harder.

The 49ers defense isn’t nearly what we hoped it would be with Nick Bosa back, but that shouldn’t matter this week against Justin Fields. Fields hasn’t been able to move the ball and has just two touchdown passes to six interceptions. He hadn’t lost a fumble until last week, but he lost two against the Buccaneers and now has six total fumbles on the season.