D/ST rankings for Week 8 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best D/STs going in Week 8 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Denver Broncos at Heinz Field on October 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Week 7 was a good week to play D/STs against Justin Fields, Sam Darnold, Zach Wilson/Mike White and of course Patrick Mahomes. Say what now? Yes, Mahomes and the Chiefs are on the struggle bus, but I’m not going to target a Mahomes led offense with my D/ST until he’s using a walker.

Bye weeks

Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens

Streaming options

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets

The Jets will have Mike White under center, who threw two interceptions in relief of Zach Wilson last week. The Bengals should also be able to get a lead in this one and get the Jets into pass mode late, making White even more vulnerable.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

The Falcons defense isn’t good, but Sam Darnold isn’t either. The Panthers will also be without Christian McCaffrey once again, which makes Darnold’s job that much harder.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears

The 49ers defense isn’t nearly what we hoped it would be with Nick Bosa back, but that shouldn’t matter this week against Justin Fields. Fields hasn’t been able to move the ball and has just two touchdown passes to six interceptions. He hadn’t lost a fumble until last week, but he lost two against the Buccaneers and now has six total fumbles on the season.

D/ST rankings for Week 8

Rk Name Opp
1 Los Angeles Rams @ HOU
2 Pittsburgh Steelers @ CLE
3 Buffalo Bills vs MIA
4 San Francisco 49ers @ CHI
5 Cincinnati Bengals @ NYJ
6 Seattle Seahawks vs JAC
7 Denver Broncos vs WAS
8 Atlanta Falcons vs CAR
9 Carolina Panthers @ ATL
10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ NO
11 Cleveland Browns vs PIT
12 Jacksonville Jaguars @ SEA
13 Kansas City Chiefs vs NYG
14 Philadelphia Eagles @ DET
15 Los Angeles Chargers vs NE
16 Washington Football Team @ DEN
17 Tennessee Titans @ IND
18 Chicago Bears vs SF
19 Green Bay Packers @ ARI
20 New York Jets vs CIN
21 Arizona Cardinals vs GB
22 New England Patriots @ LAC
23 Indianapolis Colts vs TEN
24 Dallas Cowboys @ MIN
25 Detroit Lions vs PHI
26 New York Giants @ KC
27 Minnesota Vikings vs DAL
28 New Orleans Saints vs TB
29 Houston Texans vs LAR
30 Miami Dolphins @ BUF

