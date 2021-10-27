Moneyline pick for Braves vs. Astros in Game 2 of World Series on Wednesday

The Atlanta Braves took a 1-0 lead in the 2021 World Series with a dominating 6-2 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. But will they be able to take a commanding lead over the team from Texas before the series heads back to Atlanta, or can the ‘Stros grab one game back tonight?

Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Braves vs. Astros, World Series Game 2 moneyline odds

ATL: -105

HOU: -115

Despite a huge offensive output Tuesday night, and doing it all after your starting pitcher, Charlie Morton, goes down with a season-ending injury, Atlanta still finds themselves as an underdog in game two. One might think that’s because they had to go deep into the bullpen after just 2.1 innings due to Morton’s injury, but the Astros starter wasn’t even able to make it to the third frame, so both bullpens had to do heavy lifting Tuesday.

Atlanta will give the ball to Max Fried to start and Houston will see Jose Urquidy on the bump. It’s critical for both teams to see their starters go a long way tonight so the bullpens don’t get gassed just two games into the series.

Fried has had a good season, with an ERA hovering just above 3.00. He’s done well this postseason too, but his last time out in the NLCS is a bit of a concern, throwing just 4.2 innings and giving up five earned runs on eight hits in a loss to the LA Dodgers. Still, that’s not the norm for him. The Braves are 5-2 all-time in playoff games Fried has started and he’s 2-1 this season.

Urquidy’s postseason resume is less stellar than the Braves’ hurler. In his playoff starts, the Astros are just 2-3 since he joined the club in 2019. In his lone playoff appearance this season, an ALCS loss to the Boston Red Sox, Urquidy tossed just 1.2 innings, allowed five hits and six runs, five of which were earned. In all of his postseason starts, he’s only made it to the 5th inning twice.

Both teams have good offenses, but the Braves are clearly hot right now after last night’s six-run performance. The pitching matchup seems to line up in their favor, too.

Pick: Braves -105

