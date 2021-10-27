 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves vs. Astros live stream: How to watch World Series Game 2 via live online stream on FOX

We go over how you can watch Wednesday’s FOX MLB broadcast of Game 2 of the World Series featuring the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros.

World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game One
Jorge Soler of the Atlanta Braves rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game One of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros meet in Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The contest will be televised on FOX with first pitch scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET. The Braves took Game 1 of the series 6-2 behind early offense, but lost starting pitcher Charlie Morton for the rest of the series after he suffered a broken leg.

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Astros are sending José Urquidy to the mound in Game 2 and are a -125 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Braves are starting Max Fried and are a +105 underdog. Houston is -1.5 on the run line priced at +165 while Atlanta is +1.5 priced at -195. Total runs is listed at 8.5 with the over priced to -115.

Braves vs. Astros

Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Jose Urquidy
First pitch: 8:09 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: Astros -125, Braves +105
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: FOX Live or Bally Sports App

