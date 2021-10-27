Braves vs. Astros live stream: How to watch World Series Game 2 via live online stream on FOX

The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros meet in Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The contest will be televised on FOX with first pitch scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET. The Braves took Game 1 of the series 6-2 behind early offense, but lost starting pitcher Charlie Morton for the rest of the series after he suffered a broken leg.

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Astros are sending José Urquidy to the mound in Game 2 and are a -125 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Braves are starting Max Fried and are a +105 underdog. Houston is -1.5 on the run line priced at +165 while Atlanta is +1.5 priced at -195. Total runs is listed at 8.5 with the over priced to -115.

Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Jose Urquidy

First pitch: 8:09 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Astros -125, Braves +105

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live or Bally Sports App