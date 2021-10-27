 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Braves vs. Astros World Series Game 2 on and when does it start

The Houston Astros host the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the World Series in the 2021 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game One
Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros reacts after flying out against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning in Game One of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros meet in Game 2 of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The game will be televised on FOX, with the first pitch scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET. Jose Urquidy will be on the mound for the home team, while Max Fried will deal for the Braves.

The Braves took a 1-0 series lead with a 6-2 win in Game 1. Atlanta’s offense was clicking early, which is a great sign going forward. However, the Braves will be without Charlie Morton for the rest of the series after he suffered a broken leg. Atlanta’s rotation will be tested with Morton out, but the Braves ultimately got an important thing done; stealing homefield advantage in the series.

The Astros have now lost Game 1 of every World Series they’ve been a part of. Houston eventually went on to win the series in 2017 but lost in 2005 and 2019. Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa combined to go 0-12. That cannot happen if the Astros want to win this series.

The Astros are start José Urquidy in Game 2 and are a -125 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Braves are sending out Max Fried and are a +105 underdog. Houston is -1.5 on the run line priced at +165 while Atlanta is +1.5 priced at -195. Total runs is listed at 8.5 with the over priced to -115.

Braves vs. Astros, World Series Game 2 info

Game date: Wednesday, October 27th
Game time: 8:09 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

