What channel is Braves vs. Astros World Series Game 2 on and when does it start

The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros meet in Game 2 of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The game will be televised on FOX, with the first pitch scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET. Jose Urquidy will be on the mound for the home team, while Max Fried will deal for the Braves.

The Braves took a 1-0 series lead with a 6-2 win in Game 1. Atlanta’s offense was clicking early, which is a great sign going forward. However, the Braves will be without Charlie Morton for the rest of the series after he suffered a broken leg. Atlanta’s rotation will be tested with Morton out, but the Braves ultimately got an important thing done; stealing homefield advantage in the series.

The Astros have now lost Game 1 of every World Series they’ve been a part of. Houston eventually went on to win the series in 2017 but lost in 2005 and 2019. Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa combined to go 0-12. That cannot happen if the Astros want to win this series.

The Astros are start José Urquidy in Game 2 and are a -125 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Braves are sending out Max Fried and are a +105 underdog. Houston is -1.5 on the run line priced at +165 while Atlanta is +1.5 priced at -195. Total runs is listed at 8.5 with the over priced to -115.

Braves vs. Astros, World Series Game 2 info

Game date: Wednesday, October 27th

Game time: 8:09 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app