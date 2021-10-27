Best player prop bets to consider for Braves-Astros in Game 2 in World Series

Game 2 of the 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston will begin on Wednesday at 8:09 p.m. ET on FOX. The Braves stole home field advantage in Game 1 on Tuesday, with a 6-2 win over the Astros. Atlanta got the party started in the first inning with a solo home run from Jorge Soler. Then the Braves tacked on two more runs heading into the third inning, which was followed up by a two-run shot by Adam Duvall.

The Braves will give the ball to Max Fried, while the Astros will start Jose Urquidy. Below we are going to go over some of our favorite player props for Wednesday’s World Series Game 2, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jose Urquidy over 11.5 outs recorded (+100)

After a disastrous performance from Framber Valdez in Game 1 on Tuesday night, the Astros need Jose Urquidy to pitch better than he did in the ALCS so they can even up this series at 1-1. The last time we saw Urquidy, he could not making it out of the second inning in Game 3 against the Red Sox.

The 26-year-old allowed five hits, five earned runs (grand slam), two walks, and had one strikeout in 1.2 IP. The Astros went on to lose 12-3. Houston cannot afford to have another short outing at this point in the playoffs. The good news is that Urquidy has pitched well at home during the regular season. He has an ERA of 3.35 and .206 OBA in 10 starts at Minute Maid Park. For this bet to hit, Urquidy only needs to make it through four innings, I think he can do that.

Ozzie Albies over 1.5 total bases (+120)

Albies has been one of the spark plugs for the Braves’ offense in the postseason and that continued in Game 1 on Tuesday night. The dynamic second baseman went 2-for-5 at the plate with a run scored and a stolen base. He did all of this while batting ninth in Atlanta’s order. The 24-year-old has struggled with right-handed pitching in the postseason, hitting .200 in 30 at-bats. But out of those 30 at-bats, he has nine total bases and three doubles. If Albies can get a double early in Game 2, then this bet will easily cash for us.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.