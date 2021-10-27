Best player prop bets to consider for Braves in Game 2 of World Series

The 2021 World Series got started last night, with the Atlanta Braves earning a big 6-2 win over the Houston Astros.

Game 2 is on Wednesday night, and there is a ton of intrigue around it for many reasons, but mainly because both teams had to dip so deep into their bullpen’s Tuesday night. Still, all the money isn’t going on the outcome of the game, there are some pretty interesting player props out there for Braves in Game 2 of the 2021 World Series against the Astros.

Here are three we think have a good shot to hit Wednesday.

Adam Duvall under 0.5 hits (+110)

Duvall made a big statement Tuesday night, knocking in a two-run bomb for the Braves. But that was his only hit. Outside of that home run, he has just one hit in his previous three games. Astros starter Jose Urquidy had a horrible outing in his first playoff appearance this season, but he’s too good not to get back on track tonight.

Max Fried to record over 14.5 outs (-145)

For this bet to hit, Fried will have to complete five full innings. He’s accomplished that goal in all but two of his seven career postseason starts. He’s likely to get a little extra leash Wednesday night, too. Even if his stuff isn’t as good as normal, the Braves were forced to go to the bullpen after just 2.1 innings Tuesday due to an injury to Charlie Morton.

First HR of the game for Ozzie Albies (+1000)

The Braves' second baseman is a 30-HR hitter In 2021, which by no means is up there with the league leaders, but it’s still a solid amount. That’s an average of one home run every 5.4 games. Currently, Albies doesn’t have a single bomb this postseason and hasn’t hit one since September 22.

He’s still hitting in that span though, so it’s not like he’s in some massive slump. As a matter of fact, he’s on a 10 game hitting streak currently. He’s seeing the ball well, we think tonight is the night he connects for a long shot over the fence.

