Braves starting lineup for World Series Game 2 vs. Astros

The Atlanta Braves announced their lineup for Game 2 of the World Series vs. the Houston Astros. The game will start at 8:09 p.m. ET and air on FOX. The Braves will start LHP Max Fried while the Astros will send out Jose Urquidy for Game 2. Let’s go over the Braves starting lineup for Game 2.

Braves batting order, World Series Game 2

Eddie Rosario, LF

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Ozzie Albies, 2B

Austin Riley, 3B

Jorge Soler, DH

Joc Pederson, RF

Adam Duvall, CF

Travis d’Arnaud, C

Dansby Swanson, SS

The Braves have moved around their lineup a bit for Game 2 vs. the Astros. Atlanta took a 1-0 lead in the series with a 6-2 win over the ‘Stros in Game 1 on Tuesday. Soler hit a leadoff HR but will drop down to the 5-hole in the lineup. Rosario is bumped up to leadoff with the Braves stacking lefties early on. Pederson was moved up ahead of Duvall and d’Arnaud for Game 2.

Atlanta is clearly trying to jump on Urquidy early and force a move to the pen. In his lone appearance this postseason, Urquidy allowed 6 ER over 1.2 IP against the Red Sox in the ALCS. Even if the Astros shift to the bullpen and try and play matchups, it’ll only hurt them in the long run this early in the series. Framber Valdez was shelled in Game 1 and only lasted 2.0 innings.