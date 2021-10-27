 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Astros starting lineup for World Series Game 2 vs. Braves

We go over Houston’s lineup for Game 2 of the 2021 World Series.

Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros reacts after striking out against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in Game One of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Houston Astros announced their lineup for Game 2 of their World Series vs. the Atlanta Braves. The game will start at 8:09 p.m. ET and air on FOX. The Astros will start Jose Urquidy while the Braves will send out Max Fried up 1-0 in the series. Let’s go over the Astros starting lineup for Game 2.

Astros batting order, World Series Game 2

Jose Altuve, 2B
Michael Brantley, LF
Alex Bregman, 3B
Yordan Alvarez, DH
Carlos Correa, SS
Kyle Tucker, RF
Yuli Gurriel, 1B
Jose Siri, CF
Martin Maldonado, C

The Astros dropped Game 1 of the WS on Tuesday night 6-2. The only change from Game 1 as far as the Astros’ lineup goes is Siri in for McCormick in centerfield. Max Fried is a lefty, but it doesn’t appear there will be any adjustments for that, which makes sense. The Astros are very righty-heavy anyway outside of Alvarez, Tucker and Brantley. Fried will be a tough matchup, but the Astros benefitted a bit from the Braves needing to use the bullpen for most of Game 1.

