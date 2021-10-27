Astros starting lineup for World Series Game 2 vs. Braves

The Houston Astros announced their lineup for Game 2 of their World Series vs. the Atlanta Braves. The game will start at 8:09 p.m. ET and air on FOX. The Astros will start Jose Urquidy while the Braves will send out Max Fried up 1-0 in the series. Let’s go over the Astros starting lineup for Game 2.

Astros batting order, World Series Game 2

Jose Altuve, 2B

Michael Brantley, LF

Alex Bregman, 3B

Yordan Alvarez, DH

Carlos Correa, SS

Kyle Tucker, RF

Yuli Gurriel, 1B

Jose Siri, CF

Martin Maldonado, C

The Astros dropped Game 1 of the WS on Tuesday night 6-2. The only change from Game 1 as far as the Astros’ lineup goes is Siri in for McCormick in centerfield. Max Fried is a lefty, but it doesn’t appear there will be any adjustments for that, which makes sense. The Astros are very righty-heavy anyway outside of Alvarez, Tucker and Brantley. Fried will be a tough matchup, but the Astros benefitted a bit from the Braves needing to use the bullpen for most of Game 1.