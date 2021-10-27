How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the October 27th episode

After two weeks of being bumped to Saturday by the NHL, AEW Dynamite is back in its normal Wednesday night slot with tonight’s episode coming live from Agganis Arena in Boston.

We’re now just over two weeks away from the Full Gear pay-per-view in Minneapolis, so they’ll continue the build with a jam-packed slate for tonight’s show.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, October 27

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

The first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament will be wrapped up tonight as Jon Moxley will face the Dark Order’s 10. The winner of this bout will meet Orange Cassidy in the semifinals, who defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in last week’s episode of Rampage. Speaking of the Dark Order, they will go head-to-head with the Elite in an eight-man tag team match as we continue to build towards the world title match between Kenny Omega and Hangman Page.

The first round of the TBS Championship tournament will get underway tonight as Hikaru Shida will face Serena Deeb. The winner will advance to face former AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose, who got a first-round bye.

Also on the show, CM Punk will battle Bobby Fish and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara will put his title on the line against Ethan Page. If Guevara loses, he must leave the Inner Circle.