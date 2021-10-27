Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Thunder on Wednesday

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Wednesday with tipoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET. the game will be broadcast regionally on Bally Sports Southwest and Spectrum SportsNet, but is also available through NBA League Pass. The Lakers are fresh off a 125-121 win over the Spurs while the Thunder remain winless after a 106-98 loss to the Warriors, falling to 0-4 on the season so far.

Lakers vs. Thunder, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -6 (-115)

It’s no surprise that the Lakers are favored here by six points, and it’s a relatively easy bet to pick them to cover the spread. They won their second game of the season last night with a win over the Spurs, and they did it without LeBron James, who was held out due to an ankle injury. In his absence, Russell Westbrook had his first big breakout game for the Lakers putting up 33 points and 10 rebounds while Anthony Davis added 35 points and 17 rebounds. LA will be going up against a struggling OKC team who has yet to win a game, and all signs point to the Lakers covering the spread on the road.

Over/Under: Over 217 (-110)

With Oklahoma City struggling as much as they have been this season so far, it’s basically expected that the Lakers will come in and wreck shop for OKC, so they could potentially run up the score especially if LeBron is back on the floor. The Thunder are in somewhat of a rebuilding year so it’s not surprising if teams are able to drop a barrage of points on them while they figure out their game plan going forward.

