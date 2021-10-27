Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Nets on Wednesday

The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets face off Wednesday in a potential playoff preview. The Heat consider themselves contenders despite being knocked out in the first round last season. Miami’s acquisition of Kyle Lowry in the offseason was viewed favorably across the league, while Tyler Herro’s hot play to start the season is reason for optimism. The Nets are going through some struggles on and off the court, but Kevin Durant remains one of the best players in the league and can singlehandedly carry the team as others try to find their form.

Heat vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +4.5 (-105)

The Heat are playing with better chemistry, especially on the defensive end of the floor. The Nets are still playing isolation basketball and while their players are good enough to get the job done, it’s tough to do that against a team as good as Miami. Even on the road, the Heat are the better pick against the spread in what should be a close game.

Over/Under: Under 218 (-115)

Even with the talent on the floor, this should be a relatively low-scoring game. The Heat are locked in defensively and even with Lowry playing through an injury, Miami can slow down Brooklyn substantially. Eventually the Nets will find their form but it’s hard to see that happening against the Heat.

