Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, October 27

Wednesday night brings a packed slate with 10 games being played around the league, with the LA Lakers taking on the winless OKC Thunder on the road, the Sacramento Kings facing off against the Phoenix Suns, and the Miami Heat paying a visit to the Brooklyn Nets. With so much action on the table, let’s take a look at a few of the most notable player props.

Bam Adebayo over 9.5 rebounds (-110)

This one should be a no-brainer, as rebounds are one of Adebayo’s specialties. He’s logged at least 13 rebounds in each of his three games this season so far, reaching as high as 16 in the Heat’s loss to the Pacers. Tonight they’ll go up against the Nets, who are one of the worst rebounding teams in the league at the moment, so expect Bam to knock this out of the park.

LaMelo Ball over 19.5 points (-115)

Ball is averaging 22.8 points per game this season, topping out at 31 in the season opener against the Pacers. He’s fresh off a 25-point performance in their OT loss to the Celtics on Monday and will be going up against an Orlando Magic team who’s pretty low down the totem pole on the defensive rankings so far. LaMelo has a very likely chance at putting up over 20 points in Orlando.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 1.5 blocks (+100)

Giannis has had a monster start to the season, logging three double-doubles in four games, and just one assist away from a triple-double in the Bucks’ win over the Pacers on Monday. While he’s a prolific rebounder, blocks unsurprisingly also come into play for the 6’11” Greek Freak. He’s recorded at least two blocks in three of his four games this season, topping out at three against the Spurs last weekend.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.