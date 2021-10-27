NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Wednesday, October 27th

We have 10 games on Wednesday night, with a double-header featured on ESPN. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Atlanta Hawks will take on the New Orleans Pelicans followed by the Memphis Grizzlies facing the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET. It is a great time to give you some value plays for your DFS contest. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors, $4,900

To lead off our value plays for Wednesday’s slate in the association, we have to go with Precious Achiuwa. The second-year center from Memphis is quietly averaging a double-double consisting of 10.5 points and 11.3 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game. The Raptors acquired Achiuwa in the offseason trade for Kyle Lowry and he has given them a legitimate low-post threat that they’ve needed since Marc Gasol.

In the Raptors’ last game against the Chicago Bulls, Achiuwa had 11 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists for 28.8 fantasy points. They’ll need him in the post again tonight as the Pacers have both Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner.

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies, $4,800

Let’s talk about Memphis Grizzlies second-year player in Desmond Bane, who has continued to build off his summer league performance from August. Bane is averaging 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.0 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game.

Bane has done a tremendous job in the starting lineup, filling the void left by the injured Dillion Brooks. The former TCU standout is averaging 33.5 fantasy points per game and scored at least 15 points or more in three straight games. He’ll get prepared to play the Portland Trail Blazers, who are allowing teams to 35.7% from three-point range and ranked 25th against SFs (OPRK).

Grayson Allen, Milwaukee Bucks, $4,400

Our last value play for Wednesday night’s loaded NBA slate will be Grayson Allen. He has given the defending NBA champion, Milwaukee Bucks quality starting minutes to begin the season. The 26-year-old guard is averaging 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds in 28.5 minutes per game. He’s also averaging 24.9 fantasy points per game, which is impressive as he’s only shooting 31.4% from three-point range.

Allen has scored in double figures in all four games this season and is coming off a 19-point and four-rebound performance against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. In that game, Allen also scored 29.5 fantasy points, which was the second time he accomplished such feat. He should be able to productive once again against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who rank 25th against SG/SFs (OPRK).