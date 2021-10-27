 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who is winning the 2021 World Series?

The Braves and Astros are meeting in the 2021 World Series. We break down who is leading throughout the Fall Classic.

By David Fucillo
Jorge Soler #12 of the Atlanta Braves rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against Framber Valdez #59 of the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game One of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The 2021 World Series is officially underway. The National League champion Atlanta Braves are facing the American League champion Houston Astros. The Astros have home-field advantage, which means they will host Games 1 and 2, and if necessary, they will host Games 6 and 7. The Braves will host Games 3 and 4, and if necessary, Game 5.

We’ll be tracking the results over the next week and a half as the two teams look to secure a championship this season.

Game 1 — Braves 6, Astros 2 (ATL leads series 1-0)

Houston came into Game 1 as a -140 favorite to win the series opener at DraftKings Sportsbook. However, Atlanta jumped on top early. Jorge Soler led off the game with a home run and Austin Riley doubled to score Ozzie Albies, giving the Braves a 2-0 lead in the first inning. They scored a third run in the second on a fielder’s choice and then added two more in the third on an Adam Duvall home run. Atlanta cruised to victory, but did lose starting pitcher Charlie Morton to a broken leg. He is done for the rest of the World Series.

