Who is winning the 2021 World Series?

The 2021 World Series is officially underway. The National League champion Atlanta Braves are facing the American League champion Houston Astros. The Astros have home-field advantage, which means they will host Games 1 and 2, and if necessary, they will host Games 6 and 7. The Braves will host Games 3 and 4, and if necessary, Game 5.

We’ll be tracking the results over the next week and a half as the two teams look to secure a championship this season.

Game 1 — Braves 6, Astros 2 (ATL leads series 1-0)

Houston came into Game 1 as a -140 favorite to win the series opener at DraftKings Sportsbook. However, Atlanta jumped on top early. Jorge Soler led off the game with a home run and Austin Riley doubled to score Ozzie Albies, giving the Braves a 2-0 lead in the first inning. They scored a third run in the second on a fielder’s choice and then added two more in the third on an Adam Duvall home run. Atlanta cruised to victory, but did lose starting pitcher Charlie Morton to a broken leg. He is done for the rest of the World Series.