Julio Jones not practicing on Wednesday for Week 8

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones did not practice Wednesday ahead of the team’s matchup on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport. Jones is still dealing with a lingering hamstring injury that he suffered a few weeks ago.

Fantasy football implications

It does not come as a surprise to see Jones not practicing, especially with this nagging hamstring injury. Soft tissue injuries can linger throughout the year and will be something to monitor with the star wide receiver.

Last week, the veteran wideout was not a major factor in the Titans’ upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Jones recorded two receptions (four targets) for 38 yards. He only scored 5.8 fantasy points, which was the second consecutive week that the veteran had less than 10 fantasy points.

Jones will look to have a better game and hopefully score his first touchdown of the season against the Colts this weekend.