Who is favored to win World Series MVP after Game 1?

The Atlanta Braves stole home advantage in Game 1 on Tuesday night as they defeated the Houston Astros 6-2 at Minute Maid Park. The Braves jumped out on the Astros early with a solo home run from Jorge Soler. From there, they would score four more runs in the next two innings. Adam Duvall hit a two-run home run in the third inning to put the Braves up 5-0.

The Astros will look try to even up the series in Game 2 on Wednesday night. But before we get to first pitch, it’s a good time to take a look at the MVP odds after Game 1, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

World Series MVP odds after Game 1

After Game 1 on Tuesday night, we see Eddie Rosario (+800) and Freddie Freeman (+800) are the favorites to win the MVP. Rosario, who won the NLCS MVP last week, went 2-for-5 at the plate with a run scored. As for Freeman, he went 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a walk. If the Braves are to win the World Series, it will fall on those two players’ shoulders.

Outside of Rosario and Freeman, we did see some movement with Albies, who came into the World Series with long shot odds to win MVP at +1800. He has now moved up to +1100 after his Game 1 performance.

When it comes to the Astros, Michael Brantley went from +1800 to +1000 for his MVP odds. It seems as if he was one of the few Astros players, who had success in Game 1, going for 3-for-5 at the plate. Along with Brantley, I’d say that Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, and Carlos Correa still have value for MVP odds. The trio of Correa, Alex Bregman, and Jose Altuve went an unflattering 0-for-12 with six strikeouts. If Houston wants to steal Game 2 and win the series, they’ll need someone from their big three to step up.

