T.Y. Hilton misses Wednesday’s practice ahead of Week 8 due to calf injury

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton missed Wednesday’s practice with a calf injury. The Colts have not had Hilton’s services for much of the season, although the receiver did recently get activated off injured reserve. He played in Week 6 against the Texans but did not suit up for Week 7 against the 49ers.

Fantasy football implications

With Hilton still looking to get back from his calf injury, the Colts are likely to lean on Michael Pittman Jr. and Zach Pascal through the air. Carson Wentz is getting more comfortable in the offense and has a connection with both receivers. Of course, having Hilton on the field would only help the quarterback. The Colts have a good matchup against Tennessee’s struggling secondary, so Hilton could be a flex play in Week 8 for fantasy managers. The Colts have been improving in recent weeks, so Hilton missing another game would not have much of an impact on anyone’s fantasy value.