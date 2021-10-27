Rob Gronkowski returns to practice and will reportedly play Week 8 vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski will reportedly play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, per ESPN’s Jordan Schultz. The veteran tight end has missed the last four games because of rib and lung injuries.

Fantasy football implications

With Antonio Brown out for another week due to a sprain ankle, getting Rob Gronkowski back is great news for the Buccaneers’ offense. The Bucs survived without Gronk as we saw Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard featured more within in the offense.

In Tampa Bay’s last four games, Brate had six receptions (15 targets) for 67 yards, while Howard had nine receptions (14 targets) for 77 yards and a touchdown. Before Gronkowski got hurt in Week 3, it seemed as if he was on pace for a career-year. The All-Pro tight end had 16 receptions (21 targets) for 184 yards and four touchdowns.

As for Sunday’s opponent, the Saints’ defense has done a great job defending tight ends. They are only giving up four fantasy points per game, which is second-best in the NFL behind the Arizona Cardinals. They’ve also not surrender a single touchdown to tight ends through seven weeks.