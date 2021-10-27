Antonio Brown has an ankle injury that will likely keep him out Week 8

Wednesday update: Brown has an ankle injury and there doesn’t appear to be a time table for his return at the moment. The Bucs do have a bye next week, but head coach Bruce Arians wouldn’t commit to Brown being able to return after the bye.

Arians says Antonio Brown has an ankle sprain near his heel, and when asked if he could be back after the bye for Week 10, he said they don’t know and it could be more longterm. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 27, 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown showed up to practice on Wednesday with a crutch after missing last week’s game with an ankle sprain, per Kyle Burger. It does not appear that Brown will be playing on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Fantasy football implications

The Buccaneers’ offense did not skip a beat without Brown in last week’s 38-3 win over the Chicago Bears. Quarterback Tom Brady was locked in on wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Godwin led the team with eight receptions (11 targets) for 111 yards and a score. As for Evans, he had six receptions (10 targets) for 76 yards and three touchdowns. Chicago did not have an answer for Evans on the perimeter.

Along with Godwin and Evans, second-year wideout Tyler Johnson received a larger percentage of snaps than Brown has in a game this season. But, he had just two receptions (two targets) for 16 yards. With Brown still out, we should expect to see a combination of Johnson, tight end O.J. Howard, and running backs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard filling the void left by the veteran wide receiver.