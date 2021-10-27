Breaking down betting splits for Braves vs. Astros Game 2 in World Series

Game 2 of the 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Braves is set for first pitch at 8:09 p.m. ET on FOX. The underdog Braves took Game 1 on Tuesday night, 6-2 over the Astros. Atlanta saw both Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall hit home runs within the first three innings. The Astros will look to wake up their offense and even up the series, before it moves to Atlanta.

The Braves will give the ball to Max Fried, while Jose Urquidy will get the start for the Astros. Below we’ll breakdown the betting splits on tonight’s game and see where the public’s mind is at.

Braves vs. Astros Game 2 betting splits

Betting the run line: 48% of the handle and 61% of bets are being placed on the Astros to win by more than 1.5 runs over the Braves.

Is the public right? The public was not right in Game 1 as it was the Braves, who kept it within +1.5 runs and won the game by a wide margin. The Astros’ offense had chances to put runs on the board, but went 1-9 with RISP, despite having eight hits. They’ll need to do better tonight and should have some success against southpaw Max Fried. The Astros are hitting .305 against lefties in the postseason. Even though the Braves are receiving 52% of the handle, the Stros should not squander opportunities for the second consecutive game.

Betting the run total: The run total is installed at 8.5. 79% of the handle and 65% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? In Game 1, the run total was eight and the final score 6-2, which means we got a push. It seems like the public is betting on a ton of scoring for tonight after we saw both bullpens get used extensively to open up the series. Both teams struggled with RISP, but had 20 combined hits. If Houston’s offense wakes up, we could see the over easily cash.

Betting the moneyline: The Astros are slight home favorites with moneyline odds at -125. Moneyline odds for the Braves are at +105. 55% of the handle and 50% of bets are being placed on the Astros to win.

Is the public right? It is not out of the realm of possibility that the Braves take Game 2 with the roll they’ve been on since the NLCS. They’ve received contributions from guys such as Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson, and Eddie Rosario. Their starting pitching has been outstanding. However, in Game 2, I expect the Astros to play with more urgency and beat up on the southpaw in Fried. Not to mention, Urquidy has pitched well at home this season with a 3.35 ERA and .206 OBA.

Braves-Astros Game 2 Betting Splits Teams Run Line % Handle % Bets Total Runs % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets Teams Run Line % Handle % Bets Total Runs % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets ATL Braves +1.5 52% 39% Over 8.5 79% 65% +105 45% 50% HOU Astros -1.5 48% 61% Under 8.5 21% 35% -125 55% 50%

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.