WR Chase Claypool limited in practice on Wednesday for Week 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into a Week 8 clash against the Cleveland Browns after a bye in Week 7. The Steelers are 3-3 and hope to get above .500 with a win in this AFC North clash. There’s already some turmoil in Pittsburgh, with Mike Tomlin fielding questions about the USC job and Ben Roethlisberger’s future in doubt. WR Chase Claypool, who was limited in practice Wednesday, needs to return to form if the Steelers want to make noise in a crowded AFC playoff picture.

Fantasy football implications

A limited session means Claypool is likely to suit up Sunday against the Browns. The speedy wide receiver has not hit his 2020 heights yet, as the hamstring injury has kept him from breaking out. JuJu Smith-Schuster going down has allowed defenses to cover Claypool with more aggressiveness. Fantasy managers are rightfully worried about the wide receivers production but he should be in lineups coming off a bye week and going up against a secondary prone to giving up big plays.