Ben Roethlisberger gets in limited practice on Wednesday for Week 8

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was limited in practice on Wednesday as he continues to nurse a pectoral and hip injuries, per Missi Matthews. The Steelers were on the bye in Week 7 and will play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Roethlisberger has been dealing with these for the last few weeks and it will likely continue to persist through the rest of the season. The Steelers got a well-needed bye week after they played in a physical Sunday night football game against the Seattle Seahawks.

In that game, the veteran quarterback completed 72.5% of his passes for 229 yards and a touchdown. This season, the 39-year-old starting quarterback has completed 65.1% of his passes for 1,515 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions. He does not hold much fantasy football value as he’s only averaging 12.53 points per game. However, he’ll try to help the Steelers get their third consecutive win on Sunday.