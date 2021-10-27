J.J. Watt is OUT for Week 8 Thursday Night Football with a shoulder injury

The Arizona Cardinals will be without J.J. Watt on Thursday Night Football due to a shoulder injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Watt has been playing well for the Cardinals this season and his absence will be a big loss for their defense and a help to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense. But, the good news for the Cardinals is that Chandler Jones has been taken off of the COVID-19/reserve list and will play. He should help make up for Watt’s abesence, as he has five sacks on the season.

Unfortunately for the Packers, they also have a big name out, as wide receiver Davante Adams won’t play after being placed on the COVID-19/reserve list, along with receiver Allen Lazard.

Fantasy football implications

Watt’s absence should help the Packers fantasy players in this one, but Jones and the absence of Adams and Lazard likely cancel each other out to an extent.