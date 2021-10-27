WR Terry McLaurin not practicing on Wednesday for Week 8

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin did not take the practice field Wednesday ahead of the team’s Week 8 clash against the Denver Broncos, according to The Washington Post’s Sam Fortier. McLaurin is dealing with an ankle injury, which is new, but still appears to be on track to play Sunday, as he played through the injury last week.

Fantasy football implications

This is a tough matchup for McLaurin even if he’s at 100 percent, as the Broncos have one fo the better defenses in the NFL. The speedy wide receiver has been playing well of late, with 319 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the last four contests. Managers will want to monitor McLaurin’s progress as the week goes on but the receiver does not appear to be in danger of missing the contest. If McLaurin does sit out, expect more opportunities for J.D. McKissic, Ricky Seals-Jones, Adam Humphries, and Cam Sims.