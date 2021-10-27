Mike Tyson vs. Logan Paul fight in February 2022?

Mike Tyson could be getting back in the ring, and this time with someone 30 years his junior.

According to Drama Alert on Twitter, this would be happening in February of 2022.

Logan Paul vs Mike Tyson



Feb 2022 !



Tyson’s last fight against Roy Jones Jr. in November of last year was technically scored as a draw thanks to unusual rules and the exhibition status granted the fight. But Iron Mike showed flashes of his time as the most feared boxer on the planet, appearing to be in incredible shape for a pentagenarian, and dominating the entire bout.

Logan Paul is the less successful of the Paul brothers in the boxing ring, with a pro record of 0-1-1 after fighting fellow YouTuber KSI twice. He also was in an exhibition with Floyd Mayweather Jr. on June 6th of this year, which went the distance however no winner was announced due to the rules of the exhibition.

