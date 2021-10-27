Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Pelicans on Wednesday

The Atlanta Hawks will travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN with streaming options through ESPN as well. The Hawks (2-1) are coming off a 101-95 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers while the Pelicans (1-3) will be searching for their second straight win after downing the Timberwolves 107-98 on Monday.

Hawks vs. Pelicans, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans +5 (-105)

New Orleans was impressive against the Timberwolves even without Zion Williamson (foot) on the court, with Brandon Ingram leading the team with 27 points and nine rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas brought 22 points and a staggering 23 rebounds, while Devonte’ Graham logged 21 points and seven assists. While it should be a close one, the Pels may have a good chance at containing the Hawks by isolating Trae Young and giving Clint Capela a handful with Valanciunas.

Over/Under: Under 219 (-105)

Both teams have seen the majority of their games go under the point total this season — two for Atlanta and three for New Orleans. Atlanta is one of the top defensive teams in the league, but the Pelicans have played solid defense over the past couple games also, holding the Timberwolves to under 100 points in back-to-back games. Don’t be surprised if this one ends up being a low-scoring affair.

