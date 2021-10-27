Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers on Wednesday

The Memphis Grizzlies will head on the road to take on the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. Tipoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET and the game be broadcast on ESPN, with streaming options through ESPN as well. The Grizzlies (2-1) just took their first loss of the season on Sunday when they dropped a 121-118 result to the Lakers, while the Blazers (1-2) followed up their big 134-105 win over the Suns with a 116-86 loss to the Clippers on Monday.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies +2.5 (-110)

With the Blazers just coming off a 30-point loss to the Clippers, it’ll be a matchup of elite point guards as Ja Morant and Damian Lillard go head to head. Lillard has had a rough go to start the season shooting only 8.3% from three-point territory, making only two of his 24 attempts so far. He’s only managed to average 17.0 points per game. Ja Morant is a different story, averaging 35.0 points through his first three games, topping out at 40 in Memphis’ recent loss to the Lakers. The Grizzlies should be able to come in and steal a game from the Blazers based on how both teams have been looking so far this season.

Over/Under: Over 234 (-115)

The Grizzlies haven’t gone under the total once this season, and the Blazers have only ended up under once out of their three games. While 234 is a little high, it still seems like the right play especially with the Grizzlies sitting at first in the league for offensive rating but last in the league defensively. They have the ability to run up the score while also allowing opponents to run up their score as well.

